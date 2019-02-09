Former Bulls Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis get the last laugh after the trade

It wasn’t like the Bulls players didn’t know what was coming.

Since being traded to Washington on Wednesday, Bobby Portis has been taking Twitter shots at his former organization whenever possible, and even warned Bulls guard Zach LaVine that he and his new Wizards teammates were coming to the United Center on Saturday for a business trip.

Then before the game, Jabari Parker used his platform to blame coach Jim Boylen for their souring relationship.

“I’ve been there many times and you talk about it’s just another game, but it’s not another game,’’ Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. “We know that. We understand that.’’

Glad to see someone did.

Yes, Bradley Beal proved to be the best player on the floor all night long, as the Wizards guard scored a game-high 31 points in the 134-125 win. But the night was all about what the two former Bulls would do in their homecoming.

As it played out, a lot.

Parker turned the game into his own personal dunk-fest, with the former Simeon High School standout had 20 points and six assists. Meanwhile, Portis struggled from the field, shooting just 4-for-11 but did grab 12 rebounds, as well as handing out his share of glares at a Bulls bench that he felt gave up on him.

What really seemed to tweak Portis was vice-president of operations John Paxson explaining why the deal was made for small forward Otto Porter Jr.

“Is [Porter] making a lot of money? Of course he is, a lot of players in our league are making a lot of money, and it does take away some of that cap space, but we also felt that we tried to re-sign Bobby this past offseason,’’ Paxson said. “We made him an offer that he turned down, which is his right. As we evaluate our team we looked at having Lauri Markkanen as our starting four, Wendell Carter as our starting five for hopefully many, many years. To invest a lot of money right now at this time, as much as we love Bobby, in a position that was going to be a back-up for us, when we knew we could get a starting small forward that made more sense to us than anything.’’

An explanation that prompted Portis to Tweet out an “LOL,’’ and then on Saturday explain his disappointment with the move.

“Everybody knows how much pride I had playing for the Bulls, pride playing for the city of Chicago,’’ Portis said after the win. “Obviously I got my first taste of the business side of basketball. You don’t really get your way all the time.

“I was hurt the last 48 hours, but when I got into the game [Friday], those emotions went away. I took it really tough, didn’t see it coming. Never thought I would get traded. I’m with an organization now where they really like me.’’

Meanwhile, Porter did have 17 points against his former team, but it almost felt like empty calories.

Yes, Robin Lopez had a few shoving moments for the Bulls – including one that actually led to a Flagrant-One – but most of the evening it was about the physicality of Washington, specifically Portis in the paint and Parker taking it out on the rim.

That’s what Boylen should have been the most disappointed about.

Regular-season games for a 13-win team in February usually don’t supply much emotion. This one should have, and the Bulls barely showed a pulse in that department, losing a franchise-record 10th-straight home game.

“I would really not like to make it about those two guys coming back,’’ Boylen said. “It’s really about us, and us being consistent.’’