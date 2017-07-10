Jake Arrieta’s workout goes well, and he’s locked in for Game 4

WASHINGTON – Jake Arrieta’s hamstring gave him no problems in a side session Saturday, according to Cubs president Theo Epstein, and the right-hander will be ready to pitch a possible Game 4 of their first-round series against the Nationals.

“It’s going really well,’’ Epstein said. “I think this extra rest, his decision not to pitch that last game of the regular season, to capitalize on that extra rest and then slotting him in the fourth game, was wise. It gives him the best chance to have his hamstring close to 100 percent.

“His last couple side sessions, including (Saturday), he’s felt normal with his drive off the rubber.’’

Nationals ace Max Scherzer, who is scheduled to pitch Game 3, also has been dealing with a hamstring issue. It’s a tough injury to deal with, especially for pitchers.

Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta throws against the Cardinals on Sept. 26 in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

“It’s a tricky one because if your hamstring’s grabbing a little bit, you can still go through your delivery and deliver a pitch and it looks like a major-league pitch,’’ Epstein said. “But if you don’t have that drive off the rubber, you usually don’t get full extension and therefore don’t finish the pitch. The pitch doesn’t have the same effect on the hitter.

“It’s tough one to gauge from a readiness standpoint.’’

Game 4, if necessary, is Tuesday at Wrigley Field.