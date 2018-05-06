James Shields flirts with no-hitter but White Sox lose to Twins

The White Sox needed something from James Shields. For a while it looked like they’d get something historic.

They still lost.

Shields allowed three runs and two hits in 6 2/3 innings but the Sox still lost 5-3 on Sunday to the Twins. The veteran right-hander retired the first 16 Minnesota batters and took a no-hitter into the seventh inning for the Sox but couldn’t stop the Twins from winning the last three of the series.

Minnesota took the lead in the eighth thanks to a pair of Sox miscues. The first was when Jose Rondon couldn’t handle a Tim Anderson toss on a would-be force play at second base. The second was when third baseman Yolmer Sanchez picked up a soft Max Kepler grounder but didn’t look Joe Mauer back to third before throwing to first, allowing him to score and give Minnesota a 4-3 lead.

James Shields throws during Sunday's game. | AP

Eddie Rosario added a ninth-inning homer off Nate Jones.

Flirtation with history aside, the Sox were looking to take some of the burden off the bullpen after it worked 5 2/3 innings Saturday, and Shields was able to do that.

But he couldn’t get the win. Shields was lifted with two out and two men on the seventh in favor of Luis Avilan, who then allowed Logan Morrison’s two-run double to give Minnesota a 3-2 lead. The Sox responded in the seventh when Leury Garcia’s two-out single off Zach Duke tied the game at 3 and saved Shields from a loss.

Shields was perfect through 5 1/3 innings before Ehire Adrianza reached on a walk. With one out in the seventh, the no-hitter was broken up on Eduardo Escobar’s single to right-center.

A victory would have been Shields’ first since opening day when he beat the Royals. It was also Shields’ second straight strong start, following the six innings of one-run, two-hit ball he threw Tuesday in St. Louis.

The Sox took 1-0 lead in the third when Adam Engel scored on a Kyle Gibson wild pitch. Engel led off with a double, got to third on a Garcia sacrifice, and reached home when Gibson’s pitch got past Minnesota catcher Bobby Wilson.

In the sixth, the Sox added to the edge on Matt Davidson’s sacrifice fly, bringing in Sanchez. Sanchez led off with a double.

Minnesota finally solved Shields in the seventh. After Escobar broke up the no-hitter, Eddie Rosario’s single to right brought in Dozier, who had walked. Shields was removed with two outs and runners on first and third, and Avilan then allowed Morrison’s double.