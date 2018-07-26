Jeremy Roenick still has it, breaks glass at youth hockey camp

Former Blackhawks center Jeremy Roenick hasn’t lost his touch.

Earlier this week, Roenick shattered a slab of glass off of a slapshot at Glacier Ice Arena in Vernon Hills.

“I like to think [I still have it],” Roenick told the Sun-Times. “It’s always a sign of your prowess, I guess, if you can break the glass with your shot. I’ll take it.”

Roenick is back in town to host a youth hockey clinic in the northern suburb. The camp features workouts both on and off the ice along with nutrition classes.

Roenick, who the Hawks drafted eighth overall in the 1988 draft, said it was a no-brainer to return Chicago and host his camp.

“Chicago’s always been so near and dear to me,” he said. “When you spend eight or nine years of your career with the team that drafted you, you still have very strong ties to the city and to the hockey community and fans there. It makes it very easy to come back and try to give back to the people who grew up watching me and try to create new fans for their kids moving forward.”

Roenick played his first eight seasons with the Hawks. Roenick jumped around to several other teams — including the Coyotes, Flyers and Kings — before calling it quits in 2009. He finished his career with 513 goals, 703 assists in 1,363 games for a total of 1,216 points.