Jerry Jones to Roger Goodell: ‘I’m Gonna Come After You’

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has vowed to do everything in his power to make sure Roger Goodell doesn't remain the NFL commissioner. | Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Jones has been publicly against Goodell’s contract extension and he threatened to sue the NFL if Goodell’s contract was renewed. But in a ESPN report published Friday, Jones hit his breaking point during a conference call with Goodell about Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliot’s six-game suspension over alleged domestic violence.

Goodell’s decision shocked Jones because Goodell had assured him in the spring that Elliott wouldn’t face a suspension over the alleged domestic violence, according to ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr.Seth Wickersham.

“I’m gonna come after you with everything I have,” Jones said on a conference call, according to ESPN.

Jones went on with his threat by bringing up Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Deflategate.

“If you think Bob Kraft came after you hard, Bob Kraft is a p—y compared to what I’m going to do,” Jones said.

ESPN reported that Elliot’s suspension wasn’t the only problem Jones had with Goodell. In fact, it boiled down to the commissioner’s general leadership of the league, from hires that have been made during Goodell’s tenure, to the NFL’s strict media policies.

