Joe Girardi ‘surprised’ and ‘disappointed’ by Yankees decision

New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi watches batting practice before Game 4 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in New York. | Kathy Willens/AP

Former Yankees manager Joe Girardi was “surprise” and “disappointed” by the Yankees decision and he told The Athletic that he “wanted to finish what we had started this year.”

Girardi, 53, had averaged 91 wins a season over the last 10 years with the Yankees. He led the team to six playoff appearances, winning the World Series in 2009. That’s why when general manager Brian Cashman told him his contract wouldn’t be renewed after the end of the 2017 season, Girardi admits he was caught off guard.

“I was surprised,” Girardi admitted in his first interview since the Yankees decided to part ways with him. “With the year that we had and the progress the team had made, I thought I would be back. Obviously, there is a ton of talent there, a ton of great young talent. I was excited about that. I thought I’d be back.”

Girardi said he “absolutely” wanted to come back next season.

“I think sometimes people perceived that I didn’t want to come back, and that’s not the case,” Girardi told Ken Rosenthal in the interview published Tuesday.

But that wasn’t what the Yankees from office wanted after the Astros eliminated the Yankees from World Series contention in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series last week.

Girardi described his meeting with Cashman, who refused to discuss the Yankees decision regarding Girardi until after the World Series, was “fairly quick.”

“Brian told me as an organization they had decided to go in a different direction. We talked for a few minutes and we talked later on for a little bit longer,” Girardi said. “For me, there was disappointment because I kind of wanted to finish what we had started this year. And I was looking forward to the growth of the organization, the young players, the more young players with the veterans we had.

“I was very excited about 2018. But in a lot of respects, I’m really thankful. I was there for 10 years. How many managers, head coaches in the NFL, NBA, NHL, college football coaches, college basketball coaches, get to spend 10 years in one place?”

Now that he’s out of a job, Girardi plans to spend more time with his three children and wife, Kim, while he looks for another job in Major League Baseball. Girardi said he’d like to manage somewhere else, or he’s interested in working in MLB operations or returning to television. Girardi worked for the YES Network in 2004, 2005 and 2007.

“I truly love this game — the strategy of the game, the relationships in the game, the passion I have for getting the most out of people,” Girardi said. “I want everyone who has an opportunity to be able to experience what I’ve experienced in this game, all the good things that have happened to me because of this game.”

