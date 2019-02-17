Joe Maddon expects no additions to Monday’s first full-squad practice

MESA, Ariz. – More than five weeks remain before the Cubs break camp. And Bryce Harper, Manny Machado and dozens of other free agents remain unsigned.

But when the Cubs’ full squad fills the spring training practice fields for the first time Monday, what you see is what you get.

That has been the signal sent from the front office, and it’s manager Joe Maddon’s expectation.

“That’s not been a heavy part of the discussion with me, [team president] Theo [Epstein] and [GM] Jed [Hoyer],” Maddon said. “That doesn’t mean it’s not going to happen; I’m not saying that. But we’ve not talked about that a whole lot.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon (with his coaching staff) is at peace with a full-squad Monday that looks remarkably like last year's team. (John Antonoff photo)

“I anticipate what you see showing up tomorrow, the [Opening Day] group’s going to be derived from that group. I like that. I’m good with that. So in my mind’s eye it’s going to happen that way: What you see tomorrow is going to be the group that we’re going to choose from.”

Among other things, that means that barring injury or upset shocker, the position-player and starting pitching spots are all set – the lone change in those areas from a year ago being newcomer Daniel Descalso replacing the since-traded Tommy La Stella.

So no Harper?

“I think we’ve been really clear this winter about the landscape we’re operating in and the different areas we can improve the team and the different resources available to us,” Epstein said the day pitchers and catchers reported, “and how we’d have to be sort of creative and value-based, and try to attack all areas that we could in an artful way, and this probably wasn’t going to be a winter where we threw money at problems.”

Could have just said no.

Notes: Maddon reiterated Sunday that despite Javy Baez’s Gold Glove-caliber talent at shortstop he still has not considered having Addison Russell prepare to play any other position but short when and if Russell remains with the team after serving the final 28 games of his domestic violence suspension. … Maddon said his T-shirt supplier is still working on the new “Own It Now” shirts for this season so don’t expect to see twitpics of the new slogan from the practice fields Monday.