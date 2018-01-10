Joe Maddon on Jake Arrieta, Alex Cobb and next season’s bullpen

Joe Maddon seemed pleased with what the front office has accomplished this offseason. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

With Cubs Convention this weekend and spring training around the corner, manager Joe Maddon seemed pleased with what the front office has accomplished this offseason. He also hinted that they might not be done yet.

During this offseason that has been unusually quiet, free-agent pitcher Jake Arrieta is still without his six-year mega contract his agent Scott Boras is seeking. With time ticking for next season, the Cubs have remained linked to Arrieta.

Maddon has continuously said he wants the best for Arrieta in this position, but at the end of the day, he said he leaves the negotiating to Cubs president Theo Epstein and general manager Jed Hoyer.

“Jake knows how I feel about him personally. We all do. We would not have had this wonderful run without him,” Maddon said Wednesday evening at his “Thanksmas” charity event in Chicago where the Cubs skipper cooked and served dinner to homeless people. “I just wish for what’s best for him and his family quite frankly. … [I’d] love to have him back, but any team would. That’s not for me to say.”

A possible replacement for Arrieta in the rotation is right-hander Alex Cobb, who had a 3.66 ERA in 29 games last season with the Rays. The Cubs have been connected to Cobb this offseason in part due to the fact he’s familiar with new pitching coach Jim Hickey.

Maddon seemed optimistic at the Cubs’ chance to land him.

“I love Alex Cobb. When you [media] get to really work with him, if that happens, you’ll love him too,” he said. “This is a man’s man, and he’s very highly accountable and he’s really good.”

As for the bullpen, Maddon said he “loves it.” He also said he views Carl Edwards Jr. and Pedro Strop as the “bedrock” of the bullpen and compared their versatility to that of infielder Ben Zobrist.

“You can put them anywhere, and they’ll do well,” he said.

One member of the bullpen that is a cause of concern for some is left-hander Justin Wilson, who had a 5.09 ERA in 17 ⅔ innings in 2017.

Despite his struggles last year, Maddon made it clear that he views Wilson as an integral part of the team’s bullpen this season.

“Justin Wilson, when we get him back on track — which I believe he will — he’ll make all the difference in the world to bring success to the bullpen,” Maddon said.

Although Maddon may love the bullpen, he hinted that Epstein and Hoyer aren’t done “building the whole thing up” yet.

The best reliever currently on the market is right-hander Greg Holland. The Cubs have been linked to him, but it’s a long shot and will depend on the price the Cubs pay for their other starting pitcher.

Pitchers and catchers have their first workout of spring training on Feb. 14, while the first full squad workout is five days later.

