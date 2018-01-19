Joel Quenneville on Corey Crawford returning: ‘That’s our expectation and hope’

Joel Quenneville said Friday that the Blackhawks “haven’t seen much progress” with goaltender Corey Crawford, but that he still expects him to return before the end of the season.

“That’s our expectation and hope,” Quenneville said.

Crawford has been out with an undisclosed upper-body injury since the Christmas break. Three sources told the Sun-Times that Crawford is dealing with “vertigo-like symptoms,” and senior advisor Scotty Bowman told a Toronto radio station that those symptoms were due to post-concussion syndrome. Bowman later told the Sun-Times that he was merely guessing. There has been a growing concern within the organization that Crawford could be lost for the season.

Quenneville said Crawford hasn’t done much in the way of workouts while recovering in Chicago, saying he’ll have a better idea of a timetable when Crawford can start working out, and eventually, get back on the ice.

Corey Crawford has been on injured reserve since Christmas. (Getty Images)

But there’s no way of knowing when that will be.

“Injuries aren’t a pleasant part of a team’s year, but everybody deals with them, whether they’re top guys or other guys, as well,” Quenneville said. “We’ll go with what we can control, and [goaltenders Anton Forsberg and Jeff Glass] are giving us a chance every night. That’s all we can ask.”

Players danced around the injury, saying the Hawks — who are on the outside of the playoff picture— can’t spend time worrying about who’s hurt.

“That’s out of our control,” Patrick Kane said. “We just do what we can in here and come together as a group. Whoever’s in here is in here, and that’s the group we’ve got to play with. Beyond that, you’re probably thinking too much.”

Jonathan Toews, who said he has exchanged a few texts with Crawford over the past month, said the Hawks were taking things “day by day.”

“We wish him the best with his recovery, and when we get him back, we know he’s always going to be a great addition to our team,” Toews said. “But for now, we’ve got to focus on what we have in our locker room. We played a number of games without [Artem Anisimov], we’ve played a lot of games the last number of years without some of our top players at times and we find ways to win, we find ways to make up for that void. It’s the same with Crow.”

Crawford’s prolonged absence has overshadowed a more pressing concern for the Hawks — the standings. They come out of their bye week in 12th place in the Western Conference, three points behind the second wild-card Colorado Avalanche, who have won eight in a row. And while many of the Hawks escaped to warmer climates for the break, they all kept a wary eye on the scoreboard, and couldn’t help but notice how many points Western Conference teams racked up.

“I can’t handle much of the sun — only 20 minutes of it a day,” Connor Murphy joked. “So I’m on my phone most of the other times.”

The Hawks have done a decent job rallying around Forsberg and Glass, who have posted solid-if-unspectacular .910 and .915 save percentages, respectively, in the past month, with the Hawks going 5-4-1 in those 10 games. The Hawks insist they haven’t changed their style to better protect their first-year goalies, but they have been stingier in January in terms of shots-allowed per game, if only mildly (32.6 to 30.4). Murphy chalked that up to new players getting more comfortable in the system.

Kane said the Hawks have shown enough flashes throughout the season to give them hope, despite the dire circumstances and the uncertainty about their most important player, Crawford.

“You look at where we’re at, it’s not a good spot,” Kane said. “It’s going to be a challenge to make the playoffs. But we feel we have the group in here [to do it]. Just got to put it together for a consistent stretch here and get on a run. And if we do that, we’ll probably be hot going into the playoffs, and hopefully good things can happen.”

