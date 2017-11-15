ESPN’s Maria Taylor says John Calipari’s arm-grabbing didn’t faze her

Considering the current landscape of college basketball, the last thing a coach wants is to call undue attention to his program.

Step right up, John Calipari.

During the obligatory halftime exit interview Tuesday of the Kentucky-Kansas game at the United Center, the Wildcats coach set the Twitterverse in motion when he grabbed the arm of ESPN’s Maria Taylor during the conversation.

As the coach who perfected the one-and-done blueprint complained about having to play five freshmen, he reached over and grabbed the arm of Taylor. Calipari continued for about 20 seconds on how the Wildcats would have to rebound better in the second half.

Things get awkward when John Calipari grabs Maria Taylor's to show how he was mad at his players. She said, "I'm not your player." pic.twitter.com/MecksxkqHU — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 15, 2017

At one point Calipari said, “Do I have your arm really hard?”

A smiling Taylor responded: “It’s really tight.”

With that, Calipari smiled and let go. Taylor, recognizing his frustration with his team, quipped: “I’m not your player.”

Of course, social media exploded with comments about the unusual interview.

John Calipari with an all-time Top 10 most awkward sidelines interview #UKvsKU — Geoff Magliocchetti (@GeoffMags5490) November 15, 2017

That John calipari interview was so awkward he was gripping her arm — Larry Hoover (@asapocho86) November 15, 2017

John Calipari just squeezed the journalists arm really hard. She was visibly in pain. #UKvsKU — Josh Williams (@joshwill1) November 15, 2017

Though it might have seemed awkward to the viewing audience, Taylor never missed a beat and smoothly finished the interview.

In a video posted Wednesday on Twitter, Taylor said she has interviewed Calipari several times and at no time did she feel his arm grab was “awkward.”

Let’s address the elephant in the halftime interview… pic.twitter.com/cVvGpHrxlR — Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor7) November 15, 2017

Calipari was right about his team’s rebounding woes. Kansas proved to be too much for the younger Wildcats and ended up winning 65-61.