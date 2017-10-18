John Fox: Julius Peppers still has pep in step 15 years after draft

John Fox still remembers his Panthers being criticized “by the talking heads” for drafting Julius Peppers over Oregon quarterback Joey Harrington in 2002.

Fifteen years later, Peppers is back with the Panthers, after stops with the Bears and their rival Packers.

“You could tell he was going to be special, and the fact that he’s still playing is pretty special,” Fox said. “He’s an incredible athlete and an incredible teammate.”

The Panthers have learned to manage his snaps, both in practice and games, Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. The Panthers rotate as many healthy linemen as possible during games — either eight or nine — to get Peppers between 35 and 40 downs.

Julius Peppers in fifth in the NFL in sacks. (Getty Images)

“When he’s working, the dude is for real,” Rivera said. “He’s a lot of fun to watch in practice. He’s very savvy. He understands the game. The players respect him tremendously, too. That’s one of the neat things to watch — the young guys hanging around him, and just try to pick his brain on things.”

He’s come off the bench in six games, but ranks fifth in the NFL with 6 ½ sacks. He had 7 ½ last season, his last of three with the Packers. Peppers made two Pro Bowls from 2010-13 with the Beras.

“I think Ron and them are doing a good job of they’re not playing him every down, they’re not playing him in the real face-knocking downs,” Fox said. “He’s a pass rush specialist and he’s very good at it.”