Lauri Markkanen thanks John McCain for visa help to pursue his ‘dream’

Before Lauri Markkanen became a foundational part of the Bulls, he was just a young basketball player from Finland trying to move to the United States to play college ball. And when Markkanen needed help with his visa in order to enter the country, he found it from the late Sen. John McCain, who died Saturday at the age of 81.

On Sunday morning, Markkanen thanked McCain, known as a Wildcats fan, on Twitter for helping him accomplish his “dream” of playing hoops in the U.S.

Rest In peace @SenJohnMcCain, I will forever be grateful for you helping a kid from Finland get a visa to live out my dream of playing basketball in the States — Lauri Markkanen (@MarkkanenLauri) August 26, 2018

Markkanen played his lone season of college basketball at Arizona, the same state where McCain served as a U.S Senator for over 30 years. He left the school after one season to enter the 2017 NBA Draft, where he was drafted by the Bulls with the No. 7 overall pick.

“There was some delay in getting him a visa,” McCain told ESPN in 2017 (via Yahoo!). “Obviously he had to have a student visa and there was a question about whether he was a student or not in Finland. I’d like to tell you it was the hardest struggle I ever had. Actually, we just kind of weighed in and said, ‘hey, how about expediting this’. It was not as big a deal as I would like it to be.”