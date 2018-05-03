Dallas police release photos from Johnny Manziel domestic violence case

Files for the 2016 domestic violence case involving former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel have been released by the Dallas Police Department, reports TMZ. The files include photographs of the victim’s injuries and statements from both parties involved in the case.

Manziel was charged with misdemeanor assault in 2016 after an incident involving Colleen Crowley, a former girlfriend. Crowley told police the two began arguing in a hotel room on Jan. 29, 2016 after “discussing infidelities in their relationship.” Manziel later pushed her to the ground when she attempted to leave and struck her in the face with an open hand, according to Crowley’s claims.

The case against Manziel was dismissed in November 2016 after the former Texas A&M star completed various requirements, including anger management classes and a substance abuse program, as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Manziel, a Heisman Trophy winner and first-round pick by the Browns in 2014, last played in the NFL three years ago. He began playing in The Spring League, a non-paying developmental league, in April after failing to secure a deal in the CFL.