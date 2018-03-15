Jordy Nelson signs 2-year deal with Raiders: report

Former Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson has agreed to a two-year, $15 million contract with the Raiders, reports ESPN. The deal, which comes not long after Oakland released Michael Crabtree, includes $13 million in guaranteed money.

Nelson was released Wednesday by the Packers after nine seasons with the team. He’s been one of the NFL’s best receivers at his peak but is coming off a down year where he recorded just 53 catches for 482 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games.

Green Bay decided to shake up its offense after a disappointing year where Aaron Rodgers missed several games. The team traded for young quarterback DeShone Kizer and signed top tight end Jimmy Graham to give Rodgers more support.

Nelson was one of the league’s most productive pass catchers prior to last season. The 32-year-old has recorded four seasons with at least 1,200 receiving yards, three seasons with at least 13 touchdowns, and two seasons with at least 97 receptions. He made the 2014 Pro Bowl and led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2016.

The Raiders are also making changes to their passing game alongside star quarterback Derek Carr. The team released Crabtree, who was third on the team in receiving yards last season, to help make room for Nelson. He’ll be joined in the wideout corps by Amari Cooper, Seth Roberts, and Cordarrelle Patterson. Tight end Jared Cook is also going to be a prime target for Carr.