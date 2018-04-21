Katai, Sanchez help Fire to 2-1 win over Red Bulls

Chicago Fire forward Nemanja Nikolic (23) celebrates after scoring against the Portland Timbers during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Bridgeview, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

HARRISON, N.J. — Aleksandar Katai and Nemanja Nikolic scored and Richard Sanchez had a career-high nine saves to help the Chicago Fire beat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Saturday.

Katai gave Chicago (2-3-1) a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute. Brandon Vincent’s corner kick was headed away by New York’s Aaron Long, but Katai drilled a rising left-footed volley from the top corner of the box into the net.

Sanchez — a 24-year old with just two career starts coming into the season and who allowed eight total goal in the first three matches of the season — had several acrobatic stops. He kicked away a shot Daniel Royer and then made a diving save of Alejandro Romero Gamarra’s put-back attempt to preserve the lead in the 35th.

Nikolic converted from the spot in the 69th minute after goalkeeper Luis Robles took down Katai inside the area.

Bradley Wright-Phillips scored in the 81st — his second goal in as many games and fifth this season — for New York (3-3-0).

The Red Bulls had their 11-game unbeaten streak snapped.