Lauri Markkanen says Bulls entering calmer time after ‘rough couple of days’

The Bulls' Lauri Markkanen works against the Magic's Aaron Gordon during the first half of a game Thursday in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MEXICO CITY — In the frantic pace of a city with 8.85 million people, the Bulls finally have found some calm.

That’s what the trip to Mexico City has brought for a team — and, specifically, a locker room — that was the chaotic center of the NBA universe for more than a week for all the wrong reasons.

‘‘I think we definitely had a rough couple of days, but I think we’ve done a great job of keeping an open mind and coming together,’’ second-year big man Lauri Markkanen said Thursday.

‘‘Rough days’’ is one way to look at it.

Coach Fred Hoiberg was fired and assistant Jim Boylen was promoted to replace him Dec. 3. That led to a series of events that included training-camp-style practices — running sprints included — several players failing to start a mutiny against Boylen, a players-only meeting that led to the formation of a leadership committee and now the picking up of the pieces.

‘‘Yeah, I’m excited to work toward what I feel is us heading in the right direction,’’ Markkanen said. ‘‘Obviously, some people on the outside don’t see it that way, and this is a business decision that caused some adversity. But it hit us, we fought through it and that’s how things go.’’

It was a strong take from a player who suddenly is carrying a stronger voice in the locker room.

Markkanen is one of the five members of the leadership committee, along with center Robin Lopez, small forward Justin Holiday, big man Bobby Portis and shooting guard Zach LaVine. Even more important, he is one of the three players — LaVine and big man Wendell Carter Jr. are the others — the Bulls deem keepers as they move forward.

Sure, point guard Kris Dunn, Portis and injured swingman Denzel Valentine are hopeful keepers as the second year of the Bulls’ rebuild takes shape. But are they members of the core? No.

Vice president of basketball operations John Paxson made it clear Wednesday that the rebuild is about Markkanen, Carter and LaVine developing into elite players, then the Bulls becoming a free-agent destination.

That’s the plan, at least.

‘‘All along, what we’ve talked about is . . . if our young guys develop the way we think they can develop and they become top NBA-type players — Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr., Zach [LaVine], to that degree — and you get to be a pretty good basketball team, I think that sells people wanting to play with guys like that,’’ Paxson said.

It’s Boylen’s job to get those three to that level and to keep Dunn and Portis moving forward. Then the Bulls must decide what else they have. And as the players have found out in the first 11 days under Boylen, that weeding-out process will be handled his way.

‘‘Playing [on the national team] in Finland so long, I definitely had all types of coaches and have been coached like this, so I’m not shocked by any of it,’’ Markkanen said. ‘‘Even though that was the first time I’ve been on a team where the coach got fired, I kind of knew what to expect from Jim. It’s important to keep an open mind and be willing to work together.’’