Lauri Markkanen headlines the Bulls’ five keys for the remainder of the season

Five games last April didn’t necessarily change Fred Hoiberg’s mind, but it definitely didn’t hurt.

The former Bulls coach watched Lauri Markkanen play the best basketball of his rookie season to close out the 2017-18 campaign, averaging 19.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, while shooting a blistering 58 percent from three-point range, and doing so in just 24 minutes of work per night.

But Hoiberg was seeing other things from his first-year player, specifically the mild-mannered Markkanen feeling more comfortable in practice to start showing off his ball-handling and passing skills.

He was doing things 7-footers just shouldn’t be allowed to do.

That’s why Hoiberg spent the summer tweaking the offense to make Markkanen more of a focus. Tweaks Hoiberg never saw play out.

Markkanen hurt his right elbow early in camp, and Hoiberg was dismissed from his post on Dec. 3, two days after Markkanen made his 2018-19 debut.

Fast forward to this February, where Markkanen Euro-stepped into the All-Star break averaging 25.3 points and 12.5 rebounds over his last six games.

According to Markkanen, the elbow is currently about “85 percent,’’ he’s attacking the boards so he can initiate the offense, and then there was Friday night in the Rising Stars Game in which he showed off his handles with some impressive dribbling at the top of the arc, before launching a three.

“Yeah, I think it is kind of a secret, because that’s how I grew up,’’ Markkanen said of his ball-handling skills. “I was always on the perimeter with the ball. Even in practice [with the Bulls], I fool around with [my ball-handling], and I’ve been doing that more and more, so I don’t think people know that about me.’’

That’s what makes the final 24 games of the regular-season so important. Markkanen is starting to show not just star potential as far as this roster is concerned, but All-Star potential. If he can stay on that trajectory, while continuing to show off more play-making skills, well, maybe this rebuild does start gaining traction with a definite pillar to build on.

Either way, as far as Markkanen and his handles are concerned, the secrets out.

The other four keys over the final two months:

1. Kris Dunn changing minds – The Sun-Times reported last month that the Bulls know they need an upgrade at point guard, whether it’s through the draft or free agency. The feeling is competition will push Dunn to either show he’s a back-up or a starter.

He can at least look to make his case over the final 24 games, as the search for consistency from the third-year player continues.

2. The suddenly not-so-small forward – The addition of Otto Porter Jr. may single-handedly be the reason the Bulls lose out in the Zion Williamson sweepstakes, with the veteran averaging 22.5 points in his four games with the Bulls, and more importantly, posting a 2-2 record since he was acquired from the Wizards.

What Porter has also done, however, is end the search for a starting small forward by the organization. How Porter and Markkanen work together down the stretch will carry weight into the offseason.

3. Zach attack – LaVine’s goal for the remainder of the season? Stay healthy and stay within himself. LaVine’s last six games have been efficient (shooting 54 percent from the field) and impressive (23.3 points per game).

When LaVine feels the need to try and do too much, that’s when the offense takes steps backwards.

4. Bubble players – The Bulls bench needs a serious upgrade, so it’s sink-or-swim time for bubble players like Shaq Harrison, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Antonio Blakeney and Wayne Selden as far as being keepers for next season.