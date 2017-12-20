LaVar Ball is forming his own basketball league — report

LaVar Ball said he is establishing a basketball league for graduated high school players who don’t want to go to college, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

Ball’s Junior Basketball Association reportedly will pay players between $3,000 and $10,000 per month, funded by his family’s Big Baller Brand sneaker company. All participating players will wear Baller Brand shoes.

BREAKING: LaVar Ball Launches League That Will Pay Top HS Prospects Up to $10K Per Month & Serve As An Alternative to College pic.twitter.com/EpKfkPrSas — Big Baller Brand (@bigballerbrand) December 20, 2017

LaVar Ball told ESPN he’s looking to have eight 10-player teams and would play games in NBA arenas in Dallas, Los Angeles, Brooklyn and Atlanta. He said most of the other details have not yet been worked through.

He was able to finish one detail — the logo. It features his NBA-playing son, Lonzo, driving for a dunk.

Logo of LaVar Ball’s league aimed at top high school players is a silhouette of Lonzo ready to dunk. pic.twitter.com/hBf9WHBdJG — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 20, 2017

LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball signed deals with a pro team in Lithuania last week. LiAngelo was set to play at UCLA, but the freshman left after a highly publicized shop-lifting incident in China. LaMelo is still in high school. Neither are expected to play in the JBA.