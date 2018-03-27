Porter Moser reflects on 28th trip to Final Four — his first as a coach

Despite being three days removed, it hasn't hit coach Porter Moser yet that his team is in the Final Four. | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The lights were dim at the Phillips Arena in Atlanta Saturday roughly two hours after Loyola defeated Kansas State to advance to their first Final Four appearance since 1963. The thousands of fans who were there for the game were all gone.

There in the tunnel, Loyola coach Porter Moser stood alone. It was the first time since the buzzer where he finally got to be by himself. His duties of speaking to the media were finally over. Moser’s family was on their way back to the hotel, while his team waited for him on the bus.

Moser continued to make his way to the court as his rubber soled shoes thumped on the ground below him. At the baseline, Moser soaked it all in. Trampled maroon and gold confetti was being brushed to the side by a few cleaners — the only other people Moser saw at the arena.

“I didn’t want to go,” Moser admitted.

Moser’s eyes were fixated on the “Elite 8” painted on the court for a brief moment before he examined the floor.

After a few moments, Moser walked away and joined his team on the bus with the South Region champion trophy, which will be the newest addition to Loyola’s trophy case in the Ramblers’ Hall of Fame hallway near Gentile Arena.

Three days removed, it hasn’t hit Moser yet.

“[The Final Four] is like the Super Bowl for basketball,” Moser said. “I’m still looking around at my friends like really, did this just happen?”

This will be Moser’s 28th consecutive trip to the Final Four, but his first time as a coach.

Moser remembers five years ago sitting near mid-court in the stands as a college basketball fan for the 2013 Final Four, which hosted Wichita State, Michigan, Syracuse and Louisville. He was joined by some of his fellow coaches.

“I don’t want to use the word jealousy or envy, but I remember sitting there … my former assistant, Chris Jans, was on the staff at Wichita [at the time],” Moser said. “I remember just going like, ‘Wow, how incredible was it that a team in our [future] league — in the Missouri Valley — is sitting here in the Final Four.”

And now, Moser and his gritty Ramblers have punched their tickets to the Final Four — a dream that has become a surreal reality.

Moser plans to step back and reflect on Loyola’s record season with 30-plus wins, but for now, he’s doing what him and his coaching staff have done all season.

“I’ve been preparing,” Moser said. “It’s been like this for weeks, and weeks, and weeks … You don’t sleep. You’re just so much about the next opponent. So, I know, there will be a time when I step back and look at how we’ve played this year and the impact it’s had on the university, but right now, I’m in the moment.

“I’m going to let the guys — same thing I said in the regionals — I want them to enjoy it. But we 100 percent are in it to advance.”

