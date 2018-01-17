Loyola stays hot with a 79-65 win over visiting SIU

Donte Ingram hit five three-pointers and scored 25 points and Loyola won for the fourth consecutive time and fifth time in six games by shooting its way past Southern Illinois, 79-65 in a Missouri Valley Conference battle Wednesday night at Gentile Arena.

The win streak is the Ramblers’ longest in conference play since a six-game string in 2006-07 when the team was in the Horizon League.

Ingram hit two free throws with :30 remaining and Clayton Custer hit a layup with :01 left to send Loyola into intermission with a 35-23 advantage. Loyola maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way, extending it to as many as 18 points down the stretch.

Cameron Krutwig scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Loyola (15-4, 5-2). Custer added 12 points, four assists and three steals.

Sean Lloyd Jr. finished with 21 points to lead Southern Illinois (11-9, 3-4). Tyler Smithpeters added 12 points.