Loyola’s Clayton Custer named this year’s top mid-major player

Although Loyola’s NCAA Tournament run is over, Clayton Custer is still winning.

Custer received the 2018 Lou Henson National Player of the Year award Monday. The accolade, which is presented annually by CollegeInsider.com, is given to the nation’s top mid-major player.

Custer, an Overland Park, Kansas, native, was previously named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year last month, making him Loyola’s first player to earn conference player of the year accolades since Andre Moore in 1987 when the Ramblers were in the Midwestern Collegiate Conference.

Custer was also recognized for his academic achievements, earning College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District recognition, while also collecting MVC Scholar-Athlete First Team honors.

Custer played a major role in Loyola’s March Madness run and first Final Four berth since the Ramblers’ won the national championship title in 1963. He hit the last-second game-winning shot against Tennessee in the second round of the tournament and averaged 12.2 points per game while shooting 56 percent from the field and 52.9 percent from beyond the arc.

In Loyola’s heartbreaking loss to Michigan Saturday in San Antonio, Custer took control of the second half scoring 13 of his 15 points in the final 20 minutes.

But Custer coming up big when necessary is nothing new for Loyola. With Custer starting, Loyola went 30-3 this season.

The 6-foot-1 guard who transferred to Loyola from Iowa State before the 2015-16 season led the Ramblers in a number of offensive categories, including scoring (13.2 points per game), three-point percentage (.451), assists (135) and steals (50). He was also one of the team’s best free-throw shooter making 77 percent (57-for-74) of his shots from the line.