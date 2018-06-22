Loyola’s Donte Ingram signs Summer League deal with Bulls

Loyola guard Donte Ingram rose to March Madness glory when he drained a Hail Mary three-point shot at last second to propel the Ramblers past Miami to the second round of the tournament. And now, he’s getting a shot at the NBA.

The Bulls signed Ingram as a free agent on Thursday and he’ll play for his hometown team during the NBA Summer League next month in Las Vegas.

Ingram, a Simeon High School graduate, said he was “excited” for the opportunity to play for his hometown team.

“This summer shall be lit,” Ingram tweeted shortly after the news broke.

“It’s all about progression and trusting the process,” Ingram, who led the Ramblers to a program-best 89 wins over his four seasons in Rogers Park, said in a statement. “More blessings to come!”

Ingram, who was an integral part of Loyola’s Final Four run this spring, is the second Rambler in the last two seasons to get a chance at the Summer League. Milton Doyle played for the Brooklyn Nets during last year’s Summer League and ended up signing a two-way deal, making his NBA debut in December.

Ingram averaged 11 points and 6.4 rebounds per game last season. He shot 44.3 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from beyond the three-point line.

Although it’s likely Ingram won’t break Summer League with the Bulls, there’s a good chance he’ll get an opportunity to shine in the G-League.

Here’s the Bulls Summer League schedule: