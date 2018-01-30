LPGA star Suzann Pettersen says Donald Trump ‘cheats like hell’ at golf

They say someone’s golf game can tell you a lot about the person. LPGA star Suzann Pettersen recently revealed her takeaways from playing golf with President Donald Trump.

“He cheats like hell,” the Norwegian-born player told Verdens Gang, a tabloid in Norway. “So, I don’t quite know how he is in business. They say that if you cheat at golf, you cheat at business.”

Pettersen has known Trump for a decade and likes him, the report states. The 15-time LPGA winner even likes playing golf with him, which she has done several times.

But she questions his 3-handicap.

“I’m pretty sure he pays his caddie well, since no matter how far into the woods he hits the ball, it’s in the middle of the fairway when we get there,” Pettersen told VG while “laughing heartily.”

In October, Trump boasted about shooting a 73 in blustery conditions on his own course in Virginia. Golf experts questioned the validity of the score.

I don’t cheat at golf but @SamuelLJackson cheats—with his game he has no choice—and stop doing commercials! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2016

Pettersen, 36, said she just takes Trump’s braggadocio in stride.

“What’s strange is that every time I talk to him he says he just golfed a 69, or that he set a new course record or won a club championship some place,” said said. “I just laugh. I’m someone who likes being teased and I like teasing others, and Trump takes it well, and that must be why he likes me.”