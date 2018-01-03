WATCH: Manu Ginobili magically makes a 3-point pass no one can believe

Manu Ginobili pleads his case with a referee after making a bizarre three-point shot against the Knicks on Tuesday. (Getty Images)

Manu Ginobili has always been a wizard with the basketball, but the play he made Tuesday against the Knicks left everyone, including the refs, in disbelief.

The 40-year-old Spurs guard was standing outside the 3-point arc and looking to make a pass to LaMarcus Aldridge, who had a smaller defender sealed under the basket. What happened next was, well, incredible. Watch.

Manu Gonna Manu… pic.twitter.com/MvHsjuqJLu — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 3, 2018

Ginobili and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich seemed to be the only two in Madison Square Garden who saw the ball go in the basket.

Manu Ginobili just hit such a bizzare three pointer that the referees missed it, and didn't count it, causing Gregg Popovich to start laughing hard. — Eduardo Martinez (@PharrFromHeaven) January 3, 2018

The Knicks’ Michael Beasley, thinking he had a rebound, grabbed the ball and dribbled up the court.

Meanwhile, Ginobili and Popovich pleaded with officials to review the play. After taking a look, they credited Ginobili with the unintentional three-point basket.

The Spurs won the game 100-91.