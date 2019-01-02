Michael Jordan starts 2019 on $80 million yacht with basketball court: TMZ

Looks like Michael Jordan is also the GOAT of ringing in the new year.

Jordan kicked off 2019 by chilling on an $80 million yacht off the coast of St. Barths, according to TMZ.

And this boat, which is practically a mansion on water, has everything onboard. The 230-foot ship has eight cabins, a bar, dining room, full gym and deck Jacuzzi, according to TMZ. Oh, and of course, it has a basketball court, too.

TMZ reported that the yacht also has a state-of-the-art audiovisual system, satellite TV and fast Wi-Fi.

According to TMZ, it costs $840,000 per week to charter the yacht. While it’s unclear if Jordan is paying that, the Bulls legend could afford it. Jordan was ranked the fourth-wealthiest celebrity of 2018 by Forbes last month. He’s reportedly worth $1.7 billion.

Photos of Jordan on the super yacht were leaked two weeks after guard Dwayne Bacon tweeted a video of His Airness dancing to “Wobble Baby” by V.I.C., while smoking a cigar, at the Hornets’ annual holiday party.