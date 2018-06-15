Dwyane Wade, Twitter react to jacked Mike Bibby

Mike Bibby showed off his jacked summer-league body in a picture on Instagram. | Courtesy of Mike Bibby/Instagram

Seemingly overnight, Mike Bibby got huge.

Yes, we’re talking about Bibby, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound point guard that played in the NBA from 1998 through 2011.

Bibby, who is training to play in the BIG3 this summer, posted a picture of himself looking absolutely jacked on Instagram on Thursday.

But really, is that really you Bibby?

Back when Bibby played in the NBA, he had the average build for a point guard. He was muscular, sure, but nothing compared to this. Just take a look at the side-by-side comparison.

Left: "Hi I'm Mike Bibby and I play for the Kings!" Right: "I'm Mike Bibby and I AM your King." pic.twitter.com/iEeuu4xRRu — Mun (@MrBuzzWall) June 15, 2018

Of course, Twitter users had a heyday with the new Bibby image. But Dwyane Wade’s reaction might have topped them all.

It all started when Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, trolled him on Twitter.

Hey @DwyaneWade I betchu wouldn't chuck this Mike Bibby's shoe during a game 🤔🤔🤔😂💪🏾 https://t.co/baFhhSJQRH — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) June 15, 2018

Wade’s response was priceless.

2012: Hey Punk. Catch. 2018: Hey Sir. Excuse me you dropped your shoe🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/Ij5aoHn3jK — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 15, 2018

(For some background: Then-knicks point guard Bibby lost his shoe after pulling down a rebound. While looking for a teammate to pass the ball to, Wade picked up Bibby’s abandoned shoe and tossed it off the court during a 2012 game.)

Here are some other notable reactions from Twitter:

We think Mike Bibby might've eaten old Mike Bibby. pic.twitter.com/w3vU9FJWa9 — ESPN (@espn) June 15, 2018

On a scale of 1-10, how JACKED is Mike Bibby 😳💪 pic.twitter.com/cnjLHJpe4n — Sacramen2 Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 15, 2018

you're playing pickup against 2018 Mike Bibby and he travels what do you do pic.twitter.com/dCRZpslwl5 — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) June 15, 2018

Mike Bibby is so jacked now he has scared me back into being a Sac Kings fan pic.twitter.com/yNt1ZobaRl — an adult (@nomindnokind) June 15, 2018

And once again, Twitter wins and Gabrielle and Wade remain #RelationshipGoals.