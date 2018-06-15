Seemingly overnight, Mike Bibby got huge.
Yes, we’re talking about Bibby, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound point guard that played in the NBA from 1998 through 2011.
Bibby, who is training to play in the BIG3 this summer, posted a picture of himself looking absolutely jacked on Instagram on Thursday.
But really, is that really you Bibby?
Back when Bibby played in the NBA, he had the average build for a point guard. He was muscular, sure, but nothing compared to this. Just take a look at the side-by-side comparison.
Of course, Twitter users had a heyday with the new Bibby image. But Dwyane Wade’s reaction might have topped them all.
It all started when Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, trolled him on Twitter.
Wade’s response was priceless.
(For some background: Then-knicks point guard Bibby lost his shoe after pulling down a rebound. While looking for a teammate to pass the ball to, Wade picked up Bibby’s abandoned shoe and tossed it off the court during a 2012 game.)
Here are some other notable reactions from Twitter:
And once again, Twitter wins and Gabrielle and Wade remain #RelationshipGoals.