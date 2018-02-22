Name that prospect: White Sox’ Luis Robert a budding star

GLENDALE, Ariz. — First things first.

The last name, Robert, is pronounced conventionally, like Robert Redford or Robert Barone’s first names. Not Robert, like a French Canadian hockey star with a long ‘o’ and silent ‘t’ or “Robber” like a bank thief, as was first put out there.

The official word from the White Sox media relations department is that Luis Robert’s name sounds like it looks.

Clearing that up is worth a paragraph or two because we expect to hear the name of this latest hot Sox Cuban prospect, a 20-year-old center fielder who runs really fast, hits with a lot of power and possesses tools compared favorably to the Sox’ No. 1 prospect, outfielder Eloy Jimenez. Scouts have compared Robert to a young Vladimir Guerrero. Some say he might turn out to be better than Jimenez.

Luis Robert at White Sox camp. (Photo for Sun-Times/John Antonoff)

Participating in Sox major league camp this week at Camelback Ranch, Robert looks the part with a lean 6-3, 220-pound frame working a compact swing. It’s only batting practice, but the body, the line drives and the deep drives look special, as you might expect from a prospect ranked No. 28 in baseball by MLBPipeline.

“He has some talent. He’s got skills,” said hitting coach Todd Steverson, who first laid eyes on Robert at the Sox hitter’s camp here in January. “That boy has some power, he’s got line drive. And he can run. You’re going to like him.’’

When he signed, Robert was considered second on the international totem pole of prospects only to Japanese sensation Shohei Ohtani, but exactly what Robert will look like as a player on U.S. soil is the $52 million question. That is what chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, in an aggressive pursuit to reel him into the Sox’ rebuild, spent for him last May. Half of that went toward Robert’s $26 million bonus and the other half for a matching penalty for exceeding their international bonus pool, a substantial sum for an unproven commodity. After all, big international bonuses have turned into wasted money before.

General manager Rick Hahn points to the signing as proof the Sox mean business and are willing to spend when it counts. Robert’s was the second highest bonus for an international amateur since Cuban prospect Yoan Moncada signed with the Red Sox for $31.5 million in 2015. While it’s early, Robert has caused no buyer’s remorse, hitting .310/.491/.536 with three homers in 28 Dominican Summer League games, a season shortened by knee and ankle injuries.

What’s next? Depending on how he performs in Cactus League games, Robert will be assigned to low Class A Kannapolis or high Class A Winston-Salem.

“It’s still extremely early,’’ Hahn said Tuesday. “This player has been in the United States about 12 days in his life.

“In all probability he’ll start the season somewhere in A ball and we’ll let both his performance on the field and his comfort off the field to dictate his development plan.

“It’s a different case, unlike a college or high school kid where we don’t have a traditional development path or plan in place. We’re still getting to know him. Whether he hits .240 or .340 next year that’s only a portion of Luis Robert’s development in 2018. A ton of it will happen off the field.’’

A strong showing this summer would put Robert closer to the position next year as Moncada was last year and Jimenez this year, knocking at the major league door. Robert will let others lead the discussion on that.

“I don’t know when I can be in the majors,’’ he said through a translator Tuesday. “I’m just focusing on doing my work, try to get better and get ready for the time.’’

These are challenging days for Robert, adjusting to a new culture, language and leaving his family in Cuba. He said an uncle is here in Arizona, looking after him. At the ballpark, Moncada and fellow Cuban Jose Abreu flank his locker.

That should help.

“[Abreu] was a superstar in Cuba,’’ Robert said. “He was an example for us, for young kids there. I also think he’s been an example or us here with the things that he has done. I like him. We have a great relationship, and I’m hoping to be like him.’’

Hoping to make a name for himself.