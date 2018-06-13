White Sox place Nate Jones on 10-day DL, recall Juan Minaya

The White Sox placed relief pitcher Nate Jones on the 10-day disabled list with a pronator muscle strain in his right arm Wednesday. The club also announced that right-handed pitcher Juan Minaya was recalled from Class AAA Charlotte to replace Jones on the 25-man roster.

The moves come before the White Sox take on the Indians at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday night on the South Side.

Jones, 32, has posted a 4.01 ERA with three saves, 27 strikeouts and 14 walks in 24.2 innings this season. He’s had a couple of rough outings, most recently allowing four runs in two-thirds of an inning against the Twins on July 5, but otherwise has been his usual effective self much of the year.

His last appearance came Tuesday night in a 5-1 win over the Indians. The right-hander allowed a hit and a walk while recording just one out before being pulled under apparent discomfort.

Minaya, 27, has bounced between Chicago and Charlotte this season. The results at the big league level have been ugly, including a 10.80 ERA with nearly twice as many walks as strikeouts, but it’s only a few innings, so it’s an extremely small sample. At the Class AAA level, Minaya has a 4.24 ERA with 27 strikeouts and eight walks in 23.1 innings this season.