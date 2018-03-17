Loyola looking to make a statement for mid-major programs: ‘Respect us’

Loyola-Chicago guard Marques Townes leaps while celebrating the team's 63-62 win over Tennessee in a second-round game at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Dallas, Saturday, March 17, 2018. | Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

DALLAS — Whether Loyola originally meant to or not, the Ramblers hope their miraculous Sweet-Sixteen berth is making a statement for mid-major programs.

It’s no secret that non-Power Five conference teams have less of a likelihood of getting an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Just look at the breakdown of this year’s bracket.

The Atlantic Coast Conference sent nine teams to the Big Dance — matching the same amount it sent in 2017. The Southeastern Conference sent eight teams this year. Big 12 had seven. And Big Ten and the Pacific-12 Conference sent four and three teams, respectively.

Hell, even the Big East had six teams this year.

Despite Loyola’s 25-5 regular season record and win over then-ranked No. 5 Florida in December, the Ramblers likely would’ve been left out of the tournament given the fact they’re a member of the Missouri Valley Conference.

Don’t believe it? Look at what happened with Illinois State in 2017.

After sharing the Missouri Valley regular-season title with Wichita State and finishing the regular season with a 25-5 record, the Red Bird lost to the Shockers in the Arch Madness championship game, which left their NCAA Tournament hopes at the hands of the Selection Committee.

Illinois State was passed over and received a bid to the NIT, and coach Dan Muller was not happy. The committee’s reasoning was because the Red Birds didn’t have enough “quality wins.”

Clayton Custer said he hopes that Loyola’s success in the NCAA Tournament opens the eyes to the committee and shows that mid-major programs shouldn’t be overlooked.

“It goes to show that the difference between high-majors and mid-majors in today’s game,” Custer said. “Players are all getting so good, so the difference isn’t that big anymore … Mid-major teams can compete with high-major teams on any given night.”

Aundre Jackson agreed with Custer and had two words for people watching: “Respect us.”

Coach Porter Moser said his team didn’t focus on making a deep postseason run to “make a statement” so to speak. But now, he’s changed his mind.

“I hope that conversation moves into that,” Moser said. “Because this group might not have gotten in if something would’ve stumbled in the conference tournament. And that would’ve been a shame. That would’ve been a real shame watching a group like this not get a chance because of that.”

Jackson’s big-time homecoming

Before Loyola’s first game in the NCAA Tournament in Dallas, Jackson said he wanted to get out of his scoring slump and play well. And that’s exactly what he did.

For the first time in two seasons, Jackson was going to play in his home state of Texas, which means he could finally play in front of his friends and family.

In Loyola’s three Arch Madness games, Jackson only managed to score 22 total points.

But with his family and friends watching at American Airlines Center, Jackson scored 28 total points.

“I knew I wanted to come back and impress my family and friends,” Jackson said. “I knew that I couldn’t play badly in front of them, so just coming back here and playing good in front of them is a great feeling.”

Moser said he was proud of Jackson, a senior who transferred from McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas in 2016.

“How cool is it to do this in his hometown?” Porter asked. “He’s the most selfless kid.”

