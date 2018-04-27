Bears drill down on first-round pick Roquan Smith, ‘The Montezuma Missile’

When you drill down into the Georgia earth, you need to add water.

And when you’re standing on the edge of a hole, shoveling while a digging rig churns into the ground, you’re going to get dirty.

“You have a good bit of mud on you,” Roquan Smith said. “You get mud on your face, if the machine’s spinning.”

Smith, the inside linebacker drafted No. 8 by the Bears, spent part of his junior and senior year in high school with a shovel in his hand. To make extra money, he worked for Roy Yoder’s company, digging wells around his small Georgia town after school.

Roquan Smith was the Bears' first-round pick. (AP)

“You’ve heard of Lex Luger, The Total Package?” Yoder said, referencing the professional wrestler that made in his name in the South. “Wrong answer. Roquan Smith is The Total Package.”

It’s because of his mindset more than his football skills. Yoder said it got so muddy that workers needed the right attitude: getting muddy wasn’t work — it was play.

So, too, was football practice.

“When he got out there to play the game, he was literally playing — like, ‘I’m playing in the mud,’” Yoder said. “Because he’d done all the hard work.”

The Bears are betting that his work ethic turns into NFL success. Two years ago, they made the same evaluation of Leonard Floyd, another small-town Georgia kid who played for the Bulldogs. A few years apart, the outside linebacker once helped in the watermelon fields about an hour’s drive from Smith’s job site.

“There’s no trick to it,” Smith said. “Just hard work. …

“It gives you perspective, I feel like. It shows you there’s a lot of tougher jobs out there than playing the game you love: football.

• • •

Smith’s hometown was incorporated in 1854 when the town of Traveler’s Rest, Georgia, moved to be closer to the new train station. Residents, many of them soldiers who’d returned home from the Mexican-American War, named the town after the Aztec ruler they’d learned about across the border: Montezuma.

When Smith went from his 3,000-person hometown about 150 miles north to college, the name traveled with him. He became the “Montezuma Missile.”

Smith even made a little missile noise with his mouth Friday — “Pewwww!” — when describing the violent tackling style and suddenness that do the moniker proud.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has compared Smith, who left after his junior year, to former pupil C.J. Mosley, the Ravens’ first-round pick four years ago who has since made three Pro Bowls. They have the same ability to run in space and cover receivers.

“He is one of those guys who can just uncoil when he hits,” Bears general manager Ryan Pace said. “So when he strikes a guy, it’s very impactful.”

He’s no mere projectile — Smith, an economics major, has been keeping a diary about his draft experience. His feel for diagnosing runs is about more than brute strength, and comes from a lifetime spent at linebacker.

When he was 6, the local Pop Warner coach — Smith knows him only as “Duke” — knocked on his mother’s door. Knowing his older brother was athletic, “Duke” wondered if the little boy wanted to try out for football.

Smith’s mom said she’d ask him.

“Pretty much after that,” he said, “I was there every practice ever since.”

Soon, he was playing linebacker and quarterback. The positions shared the same traits.

“You’re the leader of the team,” Smith said. “You’re right in the middle so it’s hard to avoid you and whatnot. Everything has to pretty much come through you.”

As a 176-pound freshman at Macon County High School, though, he was more focused on playing forward on his basketball team. Halfway though his high school career, football coach Larry Harold convinced him he was chasing the wrong dream.

“He was like, “Football is going to be your bread and butter,’” Smith said. “Ever since then I knew at the end of the day football was going to be it.”

• • •

There were close to 1,000 people in his high school gymnasium in February 2015. ESPN was airing his signing day press conference live.

Smith, though, had no idea what he was going to do. Hours before he was set to step up on the dais, he learned that UCLA assistant Jeff Ulbrich, who’d recruited him, was leaving to take a job with the Falcons.

Smith was going to commit to the Bruins, but wasn’t sure he should anymore.

Still, there was a show to put on.

“Man, you can’t just walk out of the gym and say, ‘Hey, I’m calling signing day off for today,’” he said. “That would’ve been pretty hilarious. I knew I had to do something, but I knew at the end of the day I didn’t have to sign those papers.”

In front of the cameras, with a smile plastered on his face, he slipped on a pair of UCLA gloves, claiming later they were the first he saw.

And then he refused to sign the official paperwork.

The moment Smith had looked forward to since he first played as a kid had been turned upside-down. By comparison, sitting inside AT&T Stadium on Thursday night, waiting to hear his name called, was easy.

Rather than panic, he waited — and made a mature decision. He eventually decided to sign with his home-state Bulldogs.

“I’ve been at Georgia for my three years,” he said. “I couldn’t envision myself being anywhere else.”

• • •

When he sat out spring practice with a shoulder injury last year, Smith was so impactful on the team’s young players that he earned a nickname from Mel Tucker, the former Bears defensive coordinator who serves in the same role at Georgia: “Coach Smith.”

Yoder thought he looked like one Thursday, clad in a no-nonsense gray suit with a Bulldog Red tie.

“You put a hat on him,” he said, “and you tell me he wouldn’t have fit in with Tom Landry?”

He wears leadership well — particularly on the biggest stage. He had one sack in a win at Notre Dame, another against in-state rival Georgia Tech and another in a blowout win over Auburn in the SEC title game. His best game came in his biggest one — he posted recorded 13 tackles, 2 ½ for loss and one sack in the national title game loss to Alabama.

“I pretty much did in the title game what I did all year — I showed up,” said Smith, who grew up a fan of the 49ers’ Patrick Willis, a Vic Fangio pupil. “Big games, I tend to show up just like I show up in any other game. It was just more attention on that game.”

With Smith and Floyd on the same side of the ball, Bears games will get similar attention from the Peach State. The two reunited Friday in the locker room at Halas Hall.

“He’s excited to have me up,” Smith said. “We’re going to do something special here. He’s excited to start getting to work again with me.”

He’s not the only one.

When coach Matt Nagy was handed the telephone Thursday night, he welcomed Smith to the Bears — and brought his newest defensive player full-circle.

“Guess what?” Nagy said. “We’re picking your gloves this time, buddy.”