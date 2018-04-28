NFL draft results 2018: Bears draft Utah OLB Kylie Fitts in 6th round

The Bears finally got their edge rusher: Utah outside linebacker Kylie Fitts, in the sixth round on Saturday.

The 6-4, 263-pounder is expected to join an outside linebacker group that includes Leonard Floyd, Sam Acho and Aaron Lynch.

Friday, Bears general manager Ryan Pace said he wouldn’t force an edge rusher just to fill a need.

“Obviously we added some guys in free agency there with Lynch,” he said. “We’re going to try to get better at every position. That’s a position we’ve talked about but again, you can’t force it. We can’t force that, we’ve got to take best player.”

The Bears drafted Kylie Fitts on Saturday. (AP)

A former four-star recruit, he signed with UCLA before transferring to Utah after a year. After redshirting, he recorded 41 tackles and ranked ninth in Div. I-A with four forced fumbles. He played only twice in 2016 because of a foot injury. He had three sacks and 23 tackles in 10 games last year.

The Bears entered the day with four picks on the draft’s final day: the 15th pick of the fourth round, the eighth pick of the fifth round, the seventh pick of the sixth round and the sixth pick of the seventh round.