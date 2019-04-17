NFL schedule 2019: Bears release preseason dates, times
The Bears set their preseason schedule Wednesday night, cementing dates and times for two home games and two road contests.
The Bears will open their preseason slate on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. against the Panthers at Solider Field.
They’ll travel to the Giants for Week 2, playing at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16. They’ll then face the Colts in a 6 p.m. game on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game in Indianapolis will mark a homecoming for new defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano, the former Colts head coach.
For the preseason finale, the Bears will host the Titans at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29.
All games will air locally on Fox 32.
The Bears announced their four preseason opponents last week, but the NFL didn’t set specifics until Wednesday.