NFL suspends Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan 2 games for hit

Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan was suspended two games Saturday for the helmet-to-helmet hit Thursday that sent Packers’ Davante Adams off the field on a stretcher and to the hospital.

Trevathan can appeal within three business days. Appeals are heard by either Derrick Brooks or James Thrash, who are jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA.

Jon Runyan, the NFL’s vice president of football operations, said he violated Rule 12, Section 2, Article 6 (i), which states “there shall be no unnecssary roughness. This shall include, but will not be limited to, (i) using any part of a player’s helmet or facemask to butt, spear, or ram an opponent violently or unnecessarily.”

Bears coach John Fox said Trevathan didn’t mean to hit Adams with the crown of his helmet.

“You never want to see anybody get hurt,” Fox said. “Danny Trevathan’s not a dirty player and he’s not out to hurt anybody. They’re part of the game; people will look at it but there was nothing intentional about it by any stretch.”

Trevathan said Thursday he didn’t think he should be suspended.

“We’ll see,” he said. “I don’t think it should be a suspension. But you never know. I’m just going to send my prayers out. My main concern is that he’s OK.”