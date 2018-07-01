One of the biggest days on the hockey calendar is here. NHL free agency opens Sunday, so teams and players will officially be allowed to let the ink dry on deals for the 2018-19 season and beyond.
The biggest fish out there is Islanders forward John Tavares, who is reportedly considering whether to leave Long Island in favor of continuing his career elsewhere. The Sharks and Maple Leafs are among other teams in the bidding for the superstar center.
Some other potentially big names already signed deals to keep them off the market. Defensemen John Carlson and Michal Kempny agreed to long-term contracts to stay with the Capitals. Devante Smith-Pelly took a one-year deal from Washington.
The news can be difficult to track with so much going on Sunday, so here’s a running tab of every deal reported by legitimate sources. Contracts are sorted based on their average annual value, or AAV.
2018 NHL free agency tracker
Forwards
James van Riemsdyk, Flyers: Five years, $7 million AAV
David Perron, Blues: Four years, $4 million AAV
Antoine Roussel, Canucks: Four years, $3.25 million AAV
Derek Ryan, Flames: Three years, $3.125 million AAV
Jay Beagle, Canucks: Four years, $3 million AAV
Austin Czarnik, Flames: Two years, $1.25 million AAV
Eric Fehr, Wild: One year, TBD AAV
Tomas Plekanec, Canadiens: One year, TBD AAV
Kyle Brodziak, Oilers: One year, TBD AAV
Defensemen
Jack Johnson, Penguins: Five years, $3.25 million AAV
Greg Pateryn, Wild: Three years, ~$2.25 million AAV
Eric Gryba, Devils: Terms TBD
Roman Polak, Stars: Terms TBD
Goalies
Carter Hutton, Sabres: Three years, “just under” $3 million AAV
Anton Khudobin, Stars: Two years, $2.5 million AAV
Jaroslav Halak, Bruins: Two years, TBD AAV
Scott Wedgewood, Sabres: Terms TBD