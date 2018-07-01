NHL free agency 2018: Every contract completed on July 1 in one place

One of the biggest days on the hockey calendar is here. NHL free agency opens Sunday, so teams and players will officially be allowed to let the ink dry on deals for the 2018-19 season and beyond.

The biggest fish out there is Islanders forward John Tavares, who is reportedly considering whether to leave Long Island in favor of continuing his career elsewhere. The Sharks and Maple Leafs are among other teams in the bidding for the superstar center.

Some other potentially big names already signed deals to keep them off the market. Defensemen John Carlson and Michal Kempny agreed to long-term contracts to stay with the Capitals. Devante Smith-Pelly took a one-year deal from Washington.

The news can be difficult to track with so much going on Sunday, so here’s a running tab of every deal reported by legitimate sources. Contracts are sorted based on their average annual value, or AAV.

2018 NHL free agency tracker

Forwards

James van Riemsdyk, Flyers: Five years, $7 million AAV

David Perron, Blues: Four years, $4 million AAV

Antoine Roussel, Canucks: Four years, $3.25 million AAV

Derek Ryan, Flames: Three years, $3.125 million AAV

Jay Beagle, Canucks: Four years, $3 million AAV

Austin Czarnik, Flames: Two years, $1.25 million AAV

Eric Fehr, Wild: One year, TBD AAV

Tomas Plekanec, Canadiens: One year, TBD AAV

Kyle Brodziak, Oilers: One year, TBD AAV

Defensemen

Jack Johnson, Penguins: Five years, $3.25 million AAV

Greg Pateryn, Wild: Three years, ~$2.25 million AAV

Eric Gryba, Devils: Terms TBD

Roman Polak, Stars: Terms TBD

Goalies

Carter Hutton, Sabres: Three years, “just under” $3 million AAV

Anton Khudobin, Stars: Two years, $2.5 million AAV

Jaroslav Halak, Bruins: Two years, TBD AAV

Scott Wedgewood, Sabres: Terms TBD