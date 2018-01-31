Nikola Mirotic has been grounded as the Bulls continue looking to trade him

PORTLAND – Nikola Mirotic finally found a new home on Wednesday night.

It’s safe to say that he wasn’t expecting it to be the team hotel in Portland.

Looking to trade the stretch-four sooner than later, VP of basketball operations John Paxson announced that Mirotic would be shut down while the team continues to try negotiating a landing spot for the fourth-year player before the Feb. 8 trade deadline comes and goes.

And according to coach Fred Hoiberg, while it was a mutual decision between the Bulls and Mirotic’s camp, obviously the Mirotic drama wasn’t going away anytime soon.

It was Tuesday afternoon that the Sun-Times confirmed a deal that would have sent Mirotic to the Pelicans for a first-round draft pick, as well as taking on the remainder of Omer Asik’s contract.

According to sources, the deal never happened because Mirotic and his representation didn’t like the idea of walking away from a possible guaranteed $12.5 million next season, which would have been the case if they would have waived the no-trade clause and accepted the trade.

The Bulls inevitably have final veto power over where Mirotic can be traded, but in order to grab that they would have to pick up the team option for next season, meaning his new team would be on the hook for next season’s salary, as well.

New Orleans didn’t want to make that commitment to the Mirotic experience, especially with their payroll currently in bad shape, and still hopeful that they can max out soon-to-be free agent DeMarcus Cousins with an offseason offer.

While the talks between the two teams have cooled, a source said it’s not completely dead just yet. Call it on life support.

The good news for the Bulls is there remains interest around the league in adding Mirotic.

Either way, the Bulls want to do everything they can to protect their top trade asset, and if that means being forced to start the likes of Paul Zipser against the Trail Blazers, and do so already short-handed, so be it.

“Again, I didn’t hear anything about that,’’ Hoiberg said, when asked if a trade was imminent. “My job is just one thing, and that’s to get our guys to go out and compete.’’

As for Mirotic, his roller coaster of a season continued.

Even before the Oct. 17 practice altercation in which teammate Bobby Portis punched Mirotic in the face, sending him to the hospital with two broken bones and a concussion, there were hard feelings building between Mirotic and his teammates.

Rather than spend the summer working out with the rebuilt young Bulls, Mirotic – then a restricted free agent – made the decision to work on his body. That meant working alone. That didn’t sit well with many, especially when he was named the starter near the end of training camp.

Mirotic never did get that starting spot back that the punch cost him, largely in part to the emergence of rookie Lauri Markkanen. All of that fed into Mirotic wanting to be elsewhere, especially after the team refused to meet his initial November ultimatum that either he or Portis had to go.

To his credit, he has played the role of good soldier, mostly saying the right things about his situation. That was again the case on Wednesday.

“The good thing, I have the option but I’m making it together with my team,’’ Mirotic said. “[My representation has] been fighting for me all this year. We’re gonna do what’s best for the team, for me. So far, we are not sure yet, what we’re gonna do.’’