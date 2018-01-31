Latest Nikola Mirotic trade rumors: Jazz still interested in trade with Bulls

The Bulls-Pelicans trade may have been put on pause, but that doesn’t mean Nikola Mirotic will remain in Chicago much longer.

With the Mirotic to the Pelicans deal hitting a snag, the Jazz have continued their pursuit of Mirotic, according to Salt Lake Tribune. The Pelicans are mostly hesitant to include a first-round draft pick in exchange for the Bulls power forward, according to the report.

The Sun-Times confirmed Tuesday that the Bulls and Pelicans were close to finalizing a deal that would send Mirotic to New Orleans for a draft pick, Omer Asik’s ugly contract and possibly another player, but the deal fell apart. Mirotic and his representatives didn’t like the idea of walking away from a possible guaranteed $12.5 million next season if they give up his no-trade clause, the Sun-Times previously reported.

Mirotic has been “intrigued” by the idea of being traded to the Jazz since earlier this month, theSun-Times previously reported.

Mirotic could be a boost for the Jazz on the perimeter. As a team, the Jazz are collectively making only 36.8 percent of their three-point attempts so far this season.

Mirotic is playing arguably his best season in the NBA after making his season debut in December. He’s putting up career-high numbers across the board and is averaging 16.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Mirotic is also shooting 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney