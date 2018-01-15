Nikola Mirotic will let his representatives handle trade talk with Bulls

Nikola Mirotic was still wearing a Bulls uniform when the final horn sounded in the team’s 119-111 victory against the Heat.

Yes, the fourth-year forward remains a very likely candidate to be traded, especially since he became eligible to be dealt Monday, but that doesn’t mean the front office was planning to give him away to the first team that called.

A source indicated that the Bulls will continue to be patient with the process, making sure they leave potential buyers ample time to get into the mix or raise their offer, looking for the best return possible for Mirotic.

Mirotic, who must waive a no-trade clause in his contract, said he’s leaving it all in the hands of his representatives.

“I didn’t talk to them,’’ Mirotic said, when asked if he had spoken to his front office recently. “Probably my agents are talking, so I don’t know so far what’s going on but I know my name is going to be out there. I’m doing my job and I’m sure they’re doing their job, and we’re both going to do what’s best for the team.’’

It’s that attitude from Mirotic that received praise from his coach.

“Niko has been awesome throughout this process,’’ Fred Hoiberg said of all the trade talk swirling around Mirotic these days. “And it’s not easy when your name is getting thrown out there as much his is. A couple of our other guys as well.’’

Mirotic wasn’t alone in hearing his name thrown in the rumor mill. Both Robin Lopez and Justin Holiday could have a change of address sooner than later if the right offer comes in.

“The thing you talk to your team about is worrying about what you can control,’’ Hoiberg said.

What the Bulls controlled on Monday afternoon was the impressive matinee victory over red-hot Miami, and more importantly, further evidence that the surgically-repaired left anterior cruciate ligament of Zach LaVine is feeling really good these days.

Making his second appearance for the Bulls since the draft-night trade with Minnesota that sent Jimmy Butler up north, LaVine dominated in his 19:55 minutes of work, scoring 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting, including 2-for-4 from beyond the three-point line, as well as handing out five assists.

“He is the difference, especially because he came with a lot of confidence shooting and he looks so fast out there,’’ Mirotic said of LaVine.

Not that it was an easy win. They seldom are with this Bulls team.

Up five with 1:05 left in the game, rookie Lauri Markkanen hit a clutch three-pointer to stretch the lead back up to eight. Considering the Bulls once had a 19-point lead, a huge shot indeed.

Markkanen’s previous three-pointer put him at 100 faster than anyone in NBA history. He needed only 41 games. The Warriors’ Stephen Curry needed 58.

As far as the players potentially being shopped.

Lopez finished with 10 points and six rebounds, Holiday had 25 points, including a career-high seven three-pointers, while Mirotic continued to showcase his skills, finishing with 18 – all coming in the fourth.

All of that added up to Miami (25-18) watching its seven-game winning streak come to an abrupt ending.

What wasn’t about to end? Trade talk for Mirotic.

“It starts with the next one [on Wednesday] Golden State,’’ Mirotic said, when asked how many more games he thinks he’ll play for the Bulls. “That’s my goal. My mind is get ready for that game. That’s all I can control. To be honest I’m just enjoying the moment.’’

