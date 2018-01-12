On the Beat: Mark Lazerus and Tracey Myer debut new Blackhawks podcast

The Chicago Sun-Times presents the pilot episode of “On the Beat,” a weekly podcast that takes its listeners inside the Blackhawks dressing room. Reporter Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times, who is in his sixth season covering the Hawks, is joined by his co-host Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

The dynamic duo will bring on guests and other writers every week as they take you around the league.

In this podcast, the two discuss forward Anthony Duclair’s Blackhawks debut against the Winnipeg Jets Friday at the United Center. They also analyze the departure of Richard Panik and the benching of Brent Seabrook. Lazerus and Myers also predict future lines.