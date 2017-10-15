Packers: Aaron Rodgers has broken collarbone; may miss rest of season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gets up after being hit by Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) in the first half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS — Aaron Rodgers has a broken collarbone and “could miss the rest of the season.”

The Green Bay Packers made the announcement about their star quarterback in the third quarter their game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers also posted on their official Twitter account that “there’s a chance he could miss the rest of the season.”

Rodgers suffered a broken right collarbone after Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr hit him in the first quarter

Brett Hundley has taken over since Rodgers was hurt on the second drive of the game. The Vikings lead 17-10.

The Packers have also ruled out cornerback Quinten Rollins (ankle) and left guard Lane Taylor (ankle/knee) with injuries suffered during the game.