Patrick Kane believes Blackhawks’ dynasty crew can still win

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Patrick Kane conquered the NHL so quickly and overwhelmingly that he’s being asked what is left to play for at 30 when his career is already Hall of Fame worthy.

He might have another decade left with the Blackhawks — it’s hard to doubt him based on how he’s playing this season — and he’s exceeded what any hockey player could reasonably dream.

But he thinks there’s more to go. A lot more. Kane loves the memories of three Stanley Cups and all the accolades that accompanied them, but he’s not wistful. He thinks he’s playing his best hockey and still rising.

“I know I’ve played a long time, but I still feel pretty good,” he told the Sun-Times at All-Star weekend. “My body’s feeling better and better. I’m not really thinking about how long I want to play or to what age. Hopefully it’ll be a long time, because I love playing.

Patrick Kane has a lot he still wants to accomplish after 12 years in the NHL. | Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

“I would argue that I almost feel better physically [compared to 20]. I’m a better skater now, better shot. I learned some things about the game. Definitely smarter about the game… I’m a better player now.”

This was Kane’s eighth All-Star appearance, the most of any participant in San Jose, and he’s keeping up with the Connor McDavids of the game just fine.

Usually there would be some indication of decline by this point. Not only is Kane in his 12th year of logging heavy minutes, but he’s played a season and a half worth of playoff games. Jonathan Toews, who handled a nearly identical workload, struggled through fatigue before bouncing back this season.

But Kane is in reach of career highs in everything, including ice time. He has given the Hawks 22:08 per game, second only to the relentless Duncan Keith, and leads them with 29 goals and 42 assists. He’s fifth in the NHL in points and well on track to top his best of 106 in 2015-16.

He takes pride in staying on top, but it’s been hard to celebrate when the team has fallen into disrepair. What is he supposed to say about chipping in two goals and two assists during a blowout loss to New Jersey?

The Hawks were the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference less than two years ago. They got swept out of the playoffs in the first round and have gone 51-61-9 since.

They open the second half Friday at Buffalo with the lofty hope of pinning down a playoff berth — quite a recalibration of ambition — despite sitting seven points back of the last spot.

That’s part makes Kane miss the old days.

“Winning is the biggest thing,” he said, answering the original question of what drives him now. “It’d be fun to be on a winning team and have a team that can go far in the playoffs. I think that makes everyone in a better mood.”

He wants this team back where it was, when the games were electric and every season was championship-or-bust.

But he doesn’t sense his window closing. He also doesn’t feel like it’s all riding on him to bring another Stanley Cup to Chicago, not should he.

It’s up to Stan Bowman and Jeremy Colliton to lift this team out of its futility. Kane is doing his part and then some, and it’s a luxury that the Hawks can still build around him for the next several years instead of undergoing a total teardown.

The biggest question they face is what to do about the core that led them during the dynasty. The big names are still here — Kane, Toews, Keith, Brent Seabrook, Corey Crawford — and some see that as part of the problem. Defense and goaltending have certainly been troublesome for the Hawks this season.

But the brotherhood among those men endures. Kane snapped back at criticism of Seabrook last week and he’ll keep doing it. He’ll never lose faith in anyone from that crew.

“There’s loyalty for sure,” Kane said. “The biggest thing is we’ve done it before. That’s the answer to getting back to being a good team and winning: building around those guys. They’re great players, great people, winners, competitors.

“If they’re not playing as well or we’re not winning, they want to be part of the solution. They want to do something about it.”

Kane is the same way. His singular goal is to help fix this season. The bottom seed in the playoffs is worth the effort, and he sees value in the old guard imparting its knowledge to the young talent like Alex DeBrincat and Connor Murphy.

It’d be easy to drift, but Kane doesn’t. He’s not fixated on the three championship banners he helped hang at the United Center. He’s not thinking long-term, either, and shook off questions about whether he might play to 40 and whether he imagines having a statue like Stan Mikita and Bobby Hull.

“No, never,” he said. “I never think about statues or anything like that. I just think about playing the game and trying to have fun and produce.”