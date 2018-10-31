Patrick Kane misses practice due to illness, questionable to play vs. Canucks

Patrick Kane may be sidelined for the Blackhawks’ game Wednesday night against the Canucks due to illness, according to coach Joel Quenneville. The star forward missed practice in Vancouver in the afternoon and is officially being listed as questionable to play in the 13th game of the season.

Andreas Martinsen skated in Kane’s place on the second line with Brandon Saad and Artem Anisimov during practice. If Kane is unable to go against the Canucks, Martinsen will likely step in, although it’s unclear whether Quenneville would shake up the lines or simply stick the journeyman in there.

Kane, who turns 30 on Nov. 19, hasn’t missed a regular season game since suffering a collarbone injury at the end of the 2014-15 season. He returned for Game 1 of the postseason that year and helped lead the Blackhawks to the Stanley Cup. He’s rattled off 258 straight regular season appearances since then.

The winger leads the NHL with 11 goals and 58 shots on goal through 12 games this season. He also leads the Blackhawks with 18 points.