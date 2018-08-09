Why Pedro Strop is more important than ever for Cubs’ bullpen, playoff chances

Almost since the day he got to Chicago, Pedro Strop was the “other guy.”

And every five days for more than four years, with every start Jake Arrieta made for the Cubs, Strop seemed to get pushed just a little deeper into the background of that celebrated 2013 trade with the Orioles – destined, it seemed, to wind up closer to a trivia answer than the answer to the Cubs’ closer role.

Strop laughs when asked if he ever thought he might be the forgotten man in that four-player deal.

“Sometimes we joke around,” he said. “Sometimes on TV they’re talking about that trade, and they say `Jake,’ and I say, `Hey, I was in there, too!’ ”

Strop smiles after a save against the Padres last week.

Nobody’s overlooking Strop these days.

The right-hander with the easy smile and the off-center cap has been the most consistent reliever for the Cubs since he was acquired. And he might be more important than ever as the Cubs try to hold their slim lead in the National League Central with the schedule heating up into mid-August.

The longest-tenured member of a bullpen that might be the Cubs’ best in at least a generation has emerged as manager Joe Maddon’s de facto closer until further notice with Brandon Morrow on the disabled list indefinitely because of biceps soreness.

Maddon won’t tell anybody – especially the players – that he has designated a regular closer in Morrow’s absence. And Maddon’s choice could change at any moment.

But for now, it’s Strop. And that has meant saves in six of seven chances since the All-Star break and almost as many saves this season (eight) for the career setup man as he had in nine previous seasons in the big leagues (nine).

“Anytime you get an opportunity to close a game it feels good,” said Strop, whose final-out celebrations have been worthy of their own price of admission.

“He puts the ball on the ground, and he has a wipeout slider that works against righties and lefties,” said Maddon, who is using Stop in the ninth ahead of three healthy relievers with closing experience: Steve Cishek, Justin Wilson and Brandon Kintzler.

“He has the kind of stuff that can be closer stuff,” Maddon added. “But he’s so valuable being able to move him around, too.”

One of the big advantages of plugging Strop into the ninth inning for Maddon has been that he has not had to alter the way he uses high-leverage workhorse Cishek in hot spots.

“Nobody has told me anything like I’m the closer,” Strop said. “It’s been like that lately, but I’m ready from the seventh inning on. Because if Joe feels like the right inning for me is the eighth or the seventh I know he won’t hesitate to put me in there.

“I just want to pitch.”

It’s that kind of attitude along with a big personality and uniquely loud fashion style that has made Strop one of the most popular players in the clubhouse over the years.

Maybe it was inevitable that the team would eventually plan one of its themed-apparel trips around Strop’s distinctive blends of bling and flamboyance, which it did for this week’s quick trip to Kansas City.

That included a spike in sales for the “Believe” line of clothing he developed in 2015 and had on the market in ’16.

“A couple guys ordered online, some shirts and hats,” Strop said. “But I ordered like 50 hats for pretty much everybody. It was fun to see the guys wearing my stuff. There’s a bunch of guys who really liked it and are still wearing it.”

The “Believe” line, with a logo designed by Strop (and tattooed on his arm), coincided with the Cubs’ sudden rise into contention in 2015 and into the World Series in 2016.

But the inspiration was less baseball than his personal faith, he said.

Either way, it has never looked more appropriate on him. Or more timely for the Cubs and their veteran linchpin.

“I’ve been getting an opportunity in the ninth inning now, but we all know that all those guys in the bullpen can do it, too,” he said.

“I know I’m not the closer. I’m just ready.”