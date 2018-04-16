Porter Moser contract negotiations ongoing; Loyola to meet for last supper

Loyola is still in the process of locking in coach Porter Moser to a long-term deal.

As of Monday, Loyola athletic director Steve Watson told the Sun-Times Moser’s contract negotiations are still ongoing.

The news comes in advance of Loyola’s end of the year banquet Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Gentile Arena. The event, which has tickets for the public available online and through the box office, will include speeches from Moser and seniors Donte Ingram, Ben Richardson, Aundre Jackson, Carson Shanks, Nick DiNardi and Tyson Smith.

During last year’s banquet, Moser broke the news about his newly inked five-year contract extension which tied him to Loyola through the 2021-22 season. But Watson believes that won’t be the case this year as the two parties are still working through some details.

Last month before the Sweet 16, Watson told the Sun-Times that Loyola and Moser had been discussing a new contract in recent weeks and while Watson wouldn’t go into specifics he said the two had “definitely discussed” a raise.

“We started talking about an extension and ripping up the old contract and doing something a little different,” Watson said.

“I can tell you this: We want Porter to be our coach for a long, long time.”

Moser’s value increased astronomically after Loyola’s historic season, which included a program-best 32 wins, the Ramblers’ first Final Four appearance since 1963 and Missouri Valley Conference regular season and tournament championship titles.

While it’s not uncommon for coaches to jump ship for a Power Five conference team after leading a lower seed to success in the NCAA Tournament, the market for a coach like Moser might not be there at this time.

Moser’s options are closing in on him with only a few college coaching vacancies remaining.

As of now, most of the jobs available are downgrades from Loyola, including Chicago State, Delaware State, Detroit and Siena.

Roster update

Sophomore Cameron Satterwhite and junior Adarius Avery announced their decision to transfer from Loyola on social media last week.

Loyola is expected to return eight of its 15 players next season and welcome three incoming players including three-star recruit Franklin Agunanne. The Ramblers’ roster is headlined by MVC Player of the Year Clayton Custer and MVC Freshman of the Year Cameron Krutwig along with star guard Marques Townes.