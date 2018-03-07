Rams to trade Alec Ogletree to Giants: report

Alec Ogletree will be with the Giants this season, according to multiple reports. | Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The New York Giants are getting a much-needed boost in the linebacker department.

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to trade linebacker Alec Ogletree and a 2019 seventh-round draft pick to the New York Giants in exchange for 2018 fourth- and sixth-round selections, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

While the trade can’t become official until March 14 when the new NFL league year opens, it’s basically a done deal.

Ogletree, 26, can bring speed and playmaking ability to the Giants. He had 231 tackles and two sacks over the last two season with the Rams.

Ogletree previously signed a four-year, $42 million contract extension in October, according to ESPN.