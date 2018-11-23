Ranking Bears’ end zone celebrations from Thanksgiving win against Lions

Quarterback Chase Daniel #4 of the Chicago Bears celebrates with Eddie Jackson #39 of the Chicago Bears who scored a touchdown after he ran back a Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions #9 interception during the fourth quarter at Ford Field on November 22, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. | Leon Halip/Getty Images

The Bears have won three straight NFC North games both by points and in terms of touchdown celebrations.

Let’s be real: The NFL letting its players to show off their personalities by allowing them to choreograph amazing touchdown celebrations might be the best thing to happen to the league since the 1985 Bears won the Super Bowl.

In Week 11 on primetime, the Bears had two notable touchdown celebrations led by safety Eddie Jackson and wide receiver Anthony Miller.

After scoring a fourth-quarter pick-six in the Bears’ 25-20 win against the Vikings on “Sunday Night Football,” Jackson gathered his teammates in the end zone and played the conductor of the Bears’ symphony (read: defense) with several of the players acting like they were playing trumpets, drums and string instruments.

Jackson and the Bears’ defense had arguably the best celebration from that game, but Miller’s impromptu “row-the-boat” celebration was a close second.

Pinpoint pass from Trubisky to Anthony Miller who promptly hops in the boat! 😂 #DaBears pic.twitter.com/l4w6CdwGyi — LastWordOnNFL (@LastWordOnNFL) November 19, 2018

It was hard to imagine that the Bears could top those two celebrations alone in Week 12 against the Lions. But less than four days after they beat the Vikings, they were back at it — dancing, singing and even napping in the end zone.

Here’s a ranking of the top three end zone celebrations from the Bears’ Thanksgiving win over the Lions:

1. Bears do Motown

While the No. 1 celebration wasn’t *technically* a touchdown celebration, it was too good not to include it.

After cornerback Kyle Fuller picked off Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the end zone, the Bears celebrated “Motown” style.

Cornerback Prince Amukamara used the ball as a microphone and pretended to sing, while his teammates were doing a choreographed grapevine behind him.

2. Jackson’s workout plan

For the second consecutive week, Jackson scored a pick-six.

In the fourth quarter, Jackson intercepted Stafford’s pass intended for tight end Michael Roberts and ran it in for a 41-yard touchdown. He celebrated by first handing the ball off to a fan and then leading the Bears in a little celebratory conditioning. (Seriously, who conditions for fun?)

3. Cohen takes a nap

All that scoring can sure make a player tired.

Running back Tarik Cohen caught a 14-yard touchdown pass fromBears back-up quarterback Chase Daniel, who started in place of Mitch Trubisky (shoulder injury), and decided he needed a break.

Cohen curled up with the football and pretending to take a quick — and well-deserved — power nap.

The Bears have set the bar high for their end zone celebrations. And it appears Miller is already looking for new ideas. He took to Twitter and asked fans to share some suggestions of what the team should do next.

Miller got more than 5,000 responses in two days, so it’s safe to say the Bears won’t run out of ideas anytime soon.