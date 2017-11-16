10 reasons why John Fox needs to go

When the Bears made John Fox their 15th coach in team history on Jan. 16, 2015, he was thought to be a turnaround guy, someone who would end the four-year playoff drought and restore pride in the storied franchise.

Things seemed to be on track early as the remnants of the Marc Trestman era were swept away and sanity was restored to the locker room.

As the Bears went through the disruptive transition, the one thing you could count on was stability from a veteran coach who had twice taken over struggling teams — Panthers and Broncos — and a few years later had them playing the last Sunday of the season. In no way Fox alone was going to be the savior, but with all the personnel and coaching turnover, he would be the linchpin, the one constant the Bears could rely on during the reset.

Some 34 months later it turns out the turnaround guy is going sideways.

With John Fox as their coach, the Bears have twice finished in last place in the NFC North and are about to make it three seasons in a row. (Getty Images)

Though the Bears’ defense has returned to respectability under Fox’s watch, little else has. And, quite honestly, the defensive renaissance could be as much attributed to GM Ryan Pace’s paperwork as Fox’s handiwork.

Biennial and triennial turnover on the sidelines is never a good thing (ask the Browns), but it has become readily apparent the Bears need to cut bait. Here are 10 reasons why John Fox must go:

1. Hurting Trubisky’s development

While Fox has been outstanding at coaching up defenses throughout his career, his advice to quarterbacks always seems to be, “don’t lose it for us.” It’s pretty clear he has taken the same approach with Mitch Trubisky after the team finally moved on from Mike Glennon and started their prized rookie. Trubisky had back-to-back games of eight and four completions.

If the Bears gambled to go all in with the No. 2 pick of the NFL Draft on Trubisky, they don’t need Fox going rogue and hedging their bets. You would think this late in his career, Fox would be onboard with the risk/reward gamble, but, instead, he has decided to play it as he always does, close to the vest. Fox is definitely not the coach you want in the ear of your 23-year-old franchise cornerstone moving forward. (See Sean McVay and Jared Goff.)

2. Nearly ending Trubisky’s development

Many thought Fox should have been jettisoned during a curious if not dangerous substitution during the preseason. Remember the Bears’ plan then: During the regular season, the rookie was going to watch starter Mike Glennon from inside a glass case on the sideline — far back on the sideline.

Fox had different thoughts, though.

In their final preseason game against the Browns, the Bears started Trubisky and had him hand off nine consecutive times to begin the game. Despite boos raining down from the Soldier Field faithful, the Bears had a plan and were sticking with it.

Until …

Late in the fourth quarter of the 25-0 blowout loss, third-string quarterback Conor Shaw got hurt — twice — and had to come out of the game. Instead of using Mark Sanchez or even Glennon, Fox trotted Trubisky back onto the field. Sure, take your most precious piece of the future out of bubble wrap and expose him to a bunch of desperate, soon-to-be-cut players who are looking for one last head to hunt. Not only that but Trubisky dropped back to pass on the final two plays of the game. With Bear Nation holding its collective breath, Trubisky was sacked to end the game.

Letting Trubisky take a sack instead of taking a knee is about as dumb as I've seen John Fox. Seriously Marc Trestman like move. #Bears — Joey Pasta (@ChicagoNWO) September 1, 2017

Handoff on the first nine plays with your starting offensive line but pass on the final two with a makeshift line and a pack of wolves coming at your quarterback? Something doesn’t make sense.

As with most questions from the media, Fox skirted the real issue and then launched this punt: “I think it’s going to be fair to say it [wasn’t] the first time he’s been hit, and it won’t be the last.”

3. Passion is gone

When Fox, 62, came to the Bears, there were concerns about his competitive fire, most likely raised by those around him in Denver. Still, a new team, a fresh start — maybe he could rekindle the flame in Chicago. Maybe working with a young GM such as Pace would renew the energy he once exhibited in Carolina. Hasn’t happened.

A 2016 piece by Seth Wickersham in ESPN The Magazine described the relationship between Fox and Broncos GM John Elway. The story talked about how Elway became upset about “disorganized practices” before the 2014 Super Bowl loss to the Seahawks. “A rising lack of discipline under Fox prompted Elway to sometimes yell at the team because Fox wouldn’t,” Wickersham wrote. The story said at one point, Fox turned to some people on the sideline and said, “Isn’t winning the division enough?”

The complacency didn’t sit well with Elway. Fox was fired and came to the Bears. The Broncos won the Super Bowl the season after he left. The Bears went 3-13 and finished last in the NFC North, a spot they have yet to emerge from during Fox’s tenure.

4. Undisciplined team

An absence of passion in coaching usually means less attention to detail in practice, which manifests itself into focal problems and dumb penalties on game day. Welcome to the 2017 Bears.

Nowhere was this more evident than in the Packers game where the Bears were whistled for 11 first-half penalties (four were declined). All this coming after a bye week. In a game that could put them back into the playoff picture. Against their biggest rivals. Who were without their best player, Aaron Rodgers.

Leading up to the Packers game, Josh Sitton told a story about how Trubisky had to yell and swear at the Bears’ huddle for breaking early while he was calling a play in a recent game. Cute story, but it might be more symbolic of a bigger issue. Doesn’t Fox get paid to discipline and scold?

5. Lack of preparation

How many times have we seen untimely timeouts, silly penalties and personnel confusion during the Fox tenure? Remember the delay of game penalty after the timeout against the Vikings?

How do you get a delay of game after a timeout? Really looking like a coaching change may be needed in Chicago. #Bears #MNF — Greg Glawe (@GREGorGLAWE) October 10, 2017

This isn’t just bad luck. There’s a reason these things continue to happen. Before coming to the Bears, Fox was 10-3 after the bye week and had won seven in a row with the extra time to game plan. Since joining the Bears, Fox is 0-3 after the bye week and has looked nothing short of ill-prepared.

In 2015 after two weeks off, the 2-4 Bears played the 4-2 Vikings at Soldier Field, where Minnesota was winless in their last seven tries. The Bears first-half drives looked like this: six plays, 17 yards, field goal; four plays, punt; three plays, punt; five plays, punt; three plays, 34 yards, touchdown. The Bears gave up a punt return for a touchdown and a field goal and went into halftime tied at 10. They ultimately lost 23-20.

In 2016 after the bye week, the 2-6 Bears played the 3-5 Bucs in Tampa. This time the Bears and Jay Cutler started with the following drives: seven plays, punt; four plays, interception; one play, interception for touchdown. The Bucs never looked back in a 36-10 shellacking.

6. Replay challenged

It’s sadly ironic that the replay challenge won by Fox on Sunday against the Packers would point to his overall ineptness with utilizing the one tool where a coach can directly impact the game. Fox’s record on challenges is an anemic 47-128, a .367 percentage and well below the league average of .444. Of coaches with 30 or more challenges, only Oakland’s Jack Del Rio is worse.

John Fox, when he realizes he just challenged his own team into a turnover pic.twitter.com/PiVybx8D0n — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 12, 2017

Besides input from players and assistants on the field, head coaches count on staff members to monitor questionable plays in a replay booth and communicate that information to the sideline.

It seems like one of two things is happening with the Bears: 1) Fox is getting the wrong information, in which case you need different sets of eyeballs watching the game; 2) Fox is just going with his gut reaction and throwing challenge flags. Either way, it’s a systemic problem that could be improved but hasn’t.

Not to rehash the whole Benny Cunningham play from Sunday, but if you were Fox and were at all unsure about challenging, why not eat the flag knowing your track record?

Worse yet, Fox admitted that at no time during the discussions with his staff did anyone ever bring up the negative consequences of his challenge — the touchback that likely cost the Bears the game and added to the confluence of factors that will ultimately cost Fox his job. That’s a problem.

7. Rivalry weak

If the McCaskeys have one hard and fast rule, it’s don’t lose to the Packers and definitely don’t get embarrassed. Trestman knows. Other than the shocking 17-13 upset on Thanksgiving night in 2015, Fox is 0-5 against their nemesis to the north. While the 23-16 score in this last defeat didn’t scream embarrassing, the manner in which it happened sure did. The Bears were favored, at home, one game behind in the standings and not having to face Rodgers. Somehow, they still blew it, thanks to Fox’s replay challenge.

In his first four years with the Bears, Lovie Smith went 6-2 against the Packers, including four in a row at Lambeau Field. Despite a disappointing 7-9 season in 2007, Smith was safe with the McCaskeys after sweeping the Pack.

But then things changed when Rodgers took over the play-calling. Smith went 2-9 the next five years, including the NFC Championship loss. In 2012, despite a 10-6 record, Smith was fired. Two of those losses were to the Packers.

8. Growing discontent

Want to get Virginia McCaskey “p—ed?” Lose to the Packers. Want to get her really “p—ed?” Do it with an empty-seat backdrop at Soldier Field. Yes, the weather was awful and Rodgers was sidelined for last Sunday’s game, but do you ever remember seeing so many empty seats for a Packers-Bears game?

Even with all the excitement over Trubisky, the Bears reported 5,624 no-shows. It looked like a lot more, though, from shots on TV and social media.

They say a team is a reflection of their coach, and, right now, the Bears are a dull, bland product.

9. Just not that good

Give him credit, Fox really did work wonders in getting the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl and almost defeating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. But 2004 was a long time ago. Jessica Simpson and Janet ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’ Jackson performed at halftime.

Still, despite his woes with the Bears, Fox has an overall record of 131-118. Pretty good by NFL standards, right? Well, not if you take away the Peyton Manning years. With Manning running his offense, Fox went 38-10 in Denver. Without him, Fox falls into the retread pool of coaching mediocrity at 93-108.

Even worse, Fox is perilously close to becoming the worst coach in Bears history. At 12-29 right now, Fox needs to win two of the last seven games to avoid overtaking Abe Gibron (.274) with the worst winning percentage in franchise history.

10. He’s the perfect fall guy

While everyone was calling for Fox’s head after the Packers game, that is not the McCaskeys m.o. The Bears have never fired a coach midseason, in fact, only once has a coach been replaced during the season. In 1942 George Halas at age 47 entered the navy as a lieutenant commander to fight in World War II. Hunk Anderson took over and the team finished 11-0.

Since dumping Smith after a 10-6 season, the Trestman and Fox eras have produced a 25-48 record. Still, the Bears will allow the season to play out and let the groans and discontent over Fox crescendo.

After the game Sunday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported: “the loss to the rival Packers has angered Bears ownership.”

When Fox was introduced as the Bears coach, he made sure to mention Papa Bear: “To be standing here in the same role as George Halas is pretty remarkable, and one I take very seriously with great responsibility moving forward.”

During his short introductory speech, Fox also said this is a “we not me profession.”

Well, to a certain degree.

The biggest reason Fox will be fired has nothing to do with him as much as the Bears organization. This has to be put on someone. It has to be someone’s fault that the Bears haven’t sniffed the playoffs in 10 years. You don’t think the McCaskeys are going to turn the finger on themselves or anyone else at the top, do you?

This is on John Fox. Until the next coach gets here.