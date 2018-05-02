Red Stars’ Sam Kerr looking for connection with Chicago

She’s a reigning MVP and league-leading scorer, yet that’s not what the Red Stars’ Sam Kerr wants Chicago to know about her.

“I’m a team player and I want team success way more than I would prefer to have the personal success. I think people see that when I play, and I think that I like to have a lot of fun on the field and play with a smile on my face,” Kerr said. “Hopefully the fans will connect with that and hopefully I can bring something new to Chicago and hopefully we can win the championship this year.”

The Red Stars acquired Kerr, 24, from Sky Blue FC in January. To get Kerr in a complicated three-team draft-day deal, the Red Stars sent the rights to U.S. National Team player and World Cup champion Christen Press to Houston.

“For me, I guess I needed a change. There comes a time in your life where you know you need change,” Kerr said. “I was a little comfortable, too comfortable, at Sky Blue. There were things that went on that I just knew that it was time for me to leave. I’m really glad I made the decision to leave.”

Press, who never joined Houston and is playing in Sweden, was productive and a fan-favorite. Kerr doesn’t see herself as Press’ replacement and wants to leave her own mark with the Red Stars, who played Wednesday against Orlando.

“I have never thought once that I’m replacing Press, because I know she’s done amazing things here for the club and women’s soccer in Chicago,” said Kerr, who made her Red Stars debut Saturday after missing the first five games of the season due to international duty with Australia. “I think she left her own kind of legacy and hopefully I can pave my own way rather than replace her or follow in her footsteps and leave the same kind of legacy she had, because I know the fans very much love her and were very sad to see her go.”

Kerr, however, already has a strong reputation.

In 2017, Kerr had the league’s first-ever four-goal game and set a record by scoring 17 times on her way to the MVP award. She’s the NWSL’s all-time leading scorer with 43 goals, and is one of five nominees for the BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year.

“I wasn’t sure where I was going to end up and I’m glad I ended up in Chicago,” Kerr said. “They obviously have a great team, making the (playoffs) the last three years. They’ve always been a tough team to play against, so I’m happy to finally be on the same side rather than going against them.”