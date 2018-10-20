Report: Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski ‘highly unlikely’ to play vs. Bears

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski didn’t fly with the team to Chicago on Saturday, according to multiple reports, leaving his status for Sunday’s game up in the air.

ESPN reported he was “highly unlikely” to play, though it said the Patriots would see if he felt better.

Gronkowski was limited in practice all week with ankle problems, but a back injury was added to the injury report Friday. He has battled a bad back regularly over the years.

Still, Saturday’s development was surprising. Gronkowski was one of 10 Patriots players listed as questionable for the game a day earlier. He was downgraded to doubtful.

Rob Gronkowski makes a catch against Josh Shaw on Oct. 14 in Foxborough, Mass. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Earlier in the week, Gronkowski said the Bears’ defense was dangerous despite its struggles against the Dolphins.

“I mean, they were always attacking the ball still and going for it, trying to create turnovers,” he said. “It’s football, it happens once in a while, but we’re expecting to see the best coming up this Sunday. We’re expecting to see the best at Soldier Field — the crowd, the team. It’s going to be a good football atmosphere, and it’s going to be fun.”

Bears coach Matt Nagy called Gronkowski’s blocking and receiving prowess unique earlier this week.

“He’s such a big weapon,” he said. “He’s smart, him and Tom [Brady], you can see how much they trust each other, obviously, in the red zone, as well.”