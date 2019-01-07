Robbie Gould and his kids were in the stands for the Bears’ playoff loss

Robbie Gould hasn’t played for the Bears in several years but it appears he’s raising his kids to be fans of the team he played his first 10 NFL seasons for. The current 49ers kicker tweeted out that he was “teaching his boys about the history of Da Bears” along with a short video of his kids at Soldier Field during the team’s playoff loss to the Eagles on Sunday evening.

Gould, who played with the Bears from 2005-15, remains a beloved figure in the city and clearly holds the Bears in high esteem despite the fact that they cut him three years ago. He’s gone on to be quite alright, anyway, by latching on with the Giants and 49ers to continue performing at a very high level. Since leaving the Bears, Gould has hit 82 of 85 kicks, good for a 96.5 percent success rate.

There’s an undeniable bit of humor to Gould’s presence at the Bears’ 16-15 loss given how badly they could’ve used his services on the field. It turns out that while Cody Parkey was missing a 43-yard field goal attempt – his 11th missed kick of the season – that would’ve given the Bears the victory, the man who got shooed out of town after hitting 85 percent of his kicks was watching from the stands.