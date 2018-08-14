Roquan Smith’s return: ‘Great to be back’ after signing contract with Bears

Matt Nagy’s greeting for Roquan Smith was simple.

“Welcome here,” the Bears coach said Tuesday. “Are you ready to play some ball?”

Smith, whose 29-day holdout was the second-longest under the current collective bargaining agreement, responded with a simple “yeah.” Later, he offered little further detail.

“It’s a great feeling just to be back out here with my teammates, getting back into rhythm,” Smith said.

Speaking after the Bears’ light practice Tuesday, Smith wasn’t interested in explaining the details of his holdout, or his rationale behind him. He said some version of “that’s between my agent and Mr. Pace” nine times in a six-minute long question and answer session.

The inside linebacker, drafted No. 8 overall, said he did not issue a mandate for his agent to complete the deal.

His salary — about $18 million over four years — was never in question. Rather, Smith’s agents at CAA and the Bears disagreed about whether the team could take away his contract guarantees as a result of NFL suspensions.

The two sides agreed to a compromise, sources said Tuesday: the Bears can only go after Smith’s contract guarantees if the NFL gives him a three-game suspension as the consequence of a single football play, such as violating the league’s new use of helmet rule or an illegal hit. If he’s defending himself or a teammate while on the field — such as, after a play — the Bears can’t void his guarantees unless he receives a two-game suspension by the NFL for a single action. The deal protests Smith in the case of a fight; historically, the NFL has limited its fighting suspensions to one game.

Even if Smith is suspended one game many times, he won’t lose his guarantees.

Smith is travelling with the team Tuesday on their trip to Denver, where they’ll participate in joint practices against the Broncos.

Nagy wasn’t ready to make declarations about Smith’s physical condition — “He’s only been here an hour and a half,” he said — but said he’ll discuss Smith’s usage with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. He said he wasn’t sure if Smith would play in Saturday’s exhibition game.